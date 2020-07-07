Commentary: SC children need to be back in school; we have to make it happen

As a pediatrician and member of the MUSC Board of Trustees, I concur with the advice and guidance issued last week by the American Academy of Pediatrics: We must reopen schools this fall.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is a venerable organization founded in 1930 with a single goal: protecting the health of all children. As such, its conclusion that the benefits of in-person instruction outweigh the risks merits the most serious consideration.
The academy strongly advocates that all policy debate for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school. There are a multitude of reasons children need to return to school — both educational and health-related.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlights learning-retention problems that regular in-person instruction endeavors to address. According to a national study, students will return in the fall with only 70% of learning gains in reading relative to a typical school year and 50% of learning gains in mathematics, nearly a full year behind — and that’s if they return in the fall. If school closures continue, they will lose even more. For that reason alone, the future of our children and their education depends upon us reopening schools.
The pandemic has reminded us that public schools not only teach our children, but also provide other vital services, especially to the most vulnerable. Those include reliable nutrition, exercise, physical and speech therapy for children with special needs and mental health counseling.
Our educational institutions also play an important part in recognizing abuse. During the pandemic, the weekly number of reported cases of child abuse and neglect has been down 50% over the same time last year. However, we all know that the actual number did not decline. In fact, it probably increased due to the economic stress that families experienced. Because young people were not in school, these cases went unreported. There were no adults watching our children.
South Carolina estimates that school districts have been unable to make any contact with 16,085 children since the statewide school closures began. We have to reconnect with them.
I also worry about the mental health of our children. Lengthy time away from school can result in isolation, putting students at greater risk of depression, substance abuse and suicide.
Our school districts, working with parents and public health officials, can create policies that will open schools and open them safely for staff and children both. The Academy of Pediatrics has issued its own set of guidelines and recommendations. Let us take a cue from our educators — and learn from them.
Dr. C. Guy Castles III is a Columbia pediatrician and a member of the MUSC Board of Trustees.