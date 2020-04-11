Commentary: Santee Cooper thwarted efforts by SC House, most of Senate to safety fund government

I have witnessed Santee Cooper, a state agency, spin a web of deceit in which some have sought refuge from the consequences of Wednesday. That search is necessary because Santee Cooper leadership is on a course that leads to irreparable damage to South Carolina.

Most recently, this deceit appeared in an op-ed in this newspaper, alleging the House of Representatives “slipped” language related to Santee Cooper into a piece of legislation and that senators were “surprised” to find it there. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Approximately two weeks prior to returning to Columbia, bipartisan leadership from both chambers began broad-based discussions. Speaker Jay Lucas, Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, Minority Leader Todd Rutherford and I spent many hours negotiating with our Senate counterparts about how the chambers should spend as little time convened as possible to accomplish what was needed for the people of South Carolina.

From the beginning, it was understood by all of us that Santee Cooper was a key component. Through all of these conversations, Senate leaders were honest and honorable. None of the blame should fall on their shoulders. In particular, I want to praise Senate President Harvey Peeler, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey and Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler for their willingness to collaborate and negotiate under these unprecedented circumstances.

Despite our painstaking efforts to provide a clear path to fund essential operations of state government and to allow the General Assembly to convene to address the evolving health crisis, the Senate was hijacked by politically motivated senators.

To suggest they were surprised by the Santee Cooper provision indicates either they willfully ignored what their leaders were telling them or they are grasping for a post hoc explanation. In either case, it does not constitute a failure of the House, which approved the measure 108-0.

The Senate voted to soundly reject the position of these few senators, by keeping the Senate’s Santee Cooper language in the continuing resolution to keep government operating past June 30. So those few senators determined to filibuster the continuing resolution and bring the Senate to a halt, rejecting the majority will of their own body and the unanimous will of the House of Representatives to protect Santee Cooper. These senators are the sole reason we do not have a continuing resolution and a sine die resolution today.

The language at issue, which would simply keep Santee Cooper from preempting the General Assembly’s efforts to determine its future, was drafted in the Senate Finance Committee — a committee made up of half the Senate, including one of the senators who was “surprised.”

House leaders remained willing to negotiate the language of the Santee Cooper provision until the very last moment. Senate and House leaders reached out to several senators whom we understood had objections, and everyone reached out to Santee Cooper leadership. The reply was deafening silence from all who are now clutching their pearls and claiming Santee Cooper was not a part of this negotiation.

I was most stunned when a member of senior management at Santee Cooper flatly told the speaker’s office that he was not authorized to discuss potential alternatives. From that comment, it became clear to me that it was Santee Cooper leadership choosing not to waste a crisis. They determined that the combination of short time and intense pressure offered an opportunity to thwart the will of a majority of the General Assembly.

Santee Cooper leadership seized this opportunity and, I’m sorry to say, has been successful thus far. For Santee Cooper to suggest that it has sought to “work with” or “comply with” leadership or otherwise engage in this process is a farce. The governor is completely correct when he said there seems to be no limit to the depths of their ability to protect their own interests.

As the deceit continues and fingers are pointed across the lobby of the Statehouse, I want to be exceedingly clear: House leaders do not believe Senate leaders have done anything other than act honorably in extreme circumstances.

But what no one can truthfully claim is that they were surprised by anything that the House did on Wednesday. What no one can truthfully say is that the House, its speaker or its leadership did anything other than negotiate from the very beginning in good faith.

I fear Santee Cooper’s board members and executives have lost sight of the fact that they are public servants. I also fear they do not understand they are accountable to the great people of South Carolina. They deserve honesty above all else. Wednesday’s unnecessarily prolonged debate in the Senate is just the latest in a long history of negative consequences — beginning with the $4 billion V.C. Summer debacle — stemming from Santee Cooper’s deceit.

The real villain Wednesday was not any leader or legislator, not the House or the Senate. It was a rogue agency that has now threatened the health and safety of all South Carolinians.

Gary Simrill is House majority leader and and a Rock Hill businessman.