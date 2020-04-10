Commentary: Santee Cooper, and the 'ugly political power play' staged in Columbia this week

“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that, it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”
— Rahm Emanuel, Chief of Staff, President Barack Obama
Rahm Emanuel’s adage was on full display in the S.C. Statehouse this week as the Legislature convened an emergency session for the limited purpose of passing a resolution to keep state government operating and fund the state’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in an ugly political power play, a provision specific to Santee Cooper’s operations was grafted onto the COVID-19 resolution. House leaders admitted that they had been working on the emergency resolution for weeks, yet the Santee Cooper provision was unknown to almost all members of the Legislature until the day before we returned to take what we thought would be a few quick votes.
Nothing about Santee Cooper’s previous actions relating to the V.C. Summer debacle justifies including the issue in a COVID-19 emergency response plan. Its inclusion was not only petty, it was dangerous.
The onerous provision would have made it illegal for the utility to enter into any contract lasting longer than a year. Contracts less than six months would be exempt from the provision, while those lasting six months to a year would require a cumbersome process of notification and consultation with the governor, Senate president, House speaker and chairmen of the House and Senate budget committees.
Santee Cooper is a complex electric and water utility that supplies power to 2 million people across South Carolina. Its operations depend on purchase contracts for everything from toilet paper to billions of dollars worth of coal and natural gas. Maintenance of complex generation, transmission and distribution systems is performed under carefully negotiated multiyear contracts. Santee Cooper currently operates with more than 700 purchase contracts in place.
The proposed restrictions would have lasted up to 15 months, and there would have been no exceptions for emergencies — not for COVID-19 response or environmental concerns or hurricanes or other natural disasters. Meanwhile, in this same resolution, other state agencies were given unprecedented emergency flexibility.
Some legislative leaders insist that Santee Cooper must not be allowed to do anything to impair the ongoing legislative review concerning the utility’s future. A reform proposal is currently under consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee, while the speaker of the House recently announced that he intends to reopen negotiations with energy giant NextEra for the sale of Santee Cooper.
I agree that Santee Cooper should not impair the legislative process by entering into long-term contracts that would make reforms or sale proposals impossible. However, these provisions went well beyond reason. I believe they were designed to cause Santee Cooper to fail in a time when its reliability is most needed.
From the floor of the Senate, I spoke out against the Santee Cooper provisions and tried to remove them from the resolution. When that effort failed, I joined with the Senate majority leader to offer an amendment that allows the utility to continue operating as it currently does.
That amendment, which was adopted, also provides the utility with a mechanism to respond to COVID-19 and any other emergency or natural disaster and frees it to pursue lower cost coal and natural gas contracts and other cost savings measures.
When our amendment passed, the Senate unanimously adopted the COVID-19 emergency resolution. Because the House adjourned and its members left Columbia early, it will be necessary for that body to return for an additional vote.
Santee Cooper had no place in an emergency provision. While using the COVID-19 pandemic to try to force onerous operational changes onto Santee Cooper was shameful, the Senate ultimately fulfilled its duties by acting in a responsible, bipartisan and unanimous manner.
Larry Grooms is chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. His district covers portions of Berkeley and Charleston counties.