Commentary: Rule of law will continue to stand strong during pandemic

South Carolinians are no strangers to difficult times. We have faced devastating hurricanes, record-breaking floods and the evil of a white supremacist who murdered nine parishioners in Charleston in a vain attempt to start a race war. In our darkest days, South Carolina’s true strength and resolve always shine as an example to our fellow Americans. And during the coronavirus pandemic, we are coming together and rising to the challenge once again.

Our health care workers and first responders show unparalleled dedication, bravery and selflessness, risking their lives to protect us. Law enforcement officers put on their uniforms every day, facing unprecedented challenges as they work to keep our communities safe. We see countless neighbors helping neighbors and generous acts of kindness.

But there are also criminals out there driven by greed, not by serving the people of South Carolina. They are looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims during the pandemic.

Across the country, we’ve seen sales of fake coronavirus test kits, requests for donations to phony charities, fraudulent medical billing schemes and scams related to the upcoming economic impact payments. People also are hoarding critical medical supplies and personal protective medical equipment, hoping to sell them for massive profits at the expense of our fellow citizens.

This behavior isn’t just offensive. It’s illegal, and it will be prosecuted.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has set up a South Carolina COVID Strike Team made up of federal and state officials working with local counterparts. The team will identify, investigate and disrupt bad actors trying to use this crisis to profit off the fears of our most vulnerable citizens. We started receiving tips as soon as the team was announced, and we are committed to upholding our laws and putting the needs of South Carolinians first during this national emergency.

As we see more and more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our own backyard, law enforcement remains vigilant, and the rule of law stands strong.

In our fight against the criminals looking to exploit the pandemic for personal gain, you are our greatest partners, and information is our greatest tool. Talk to your families, friends and neighbors. Let them know these scams exist, and that we are doing our part to investigate and prosecute them.

There are a number of ways you can protect yourselves and your loved ones. You should ignore any unsolicited email or phone call claiming to give you access to a COVID-19 test, vaccine or cure. Never give out your personal information over the phone or by email. Don’t open emails or click on links from people you don’t know. And always independently verify any charity or organization that contacts you regarding COVID-19 before you send money.

If you suspect fraud related to the coronavirus, please report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov. The center coordinates complaints with 16 federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office, the attorney general’s office and local authorities in South Carolina.

In the days and weeks ahead, let us come together as we always do. Celebrate and support our health care workers and first responders, and take every precaution to protect yourselves and your loved ones, from both illness and unlawful and disgraceful scams. As the chief federal law enforcement officer in South Carolina, I can assure you our federal, state and local partners will continue to tirelessly fulfill our critical mission: protecting and serving the citizens of South Carolina.

Peter McCoy is acting U.S. attorney for South Carolina.