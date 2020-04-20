Commentary: Research and innovation are critical in fight against all diseases

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought home the truth in the old wisdom that good health is the greatest gift. It’s a sentiment my husband and I, both OB-GYN doctors, hear from so many soon-to-be parents — that whether the baby is a boy or girl it doesn’t matter, they just pray the baby is healthy.
Going through a pregnancy can be fraught with worry at the best of times, but today’s expectant moms have a new concern, the novel coronavirus. After all, pregnancy itself causes mild immunosuppression and, in later trimesters, reduces lung volumes. These natural changes in the body can make a woman more vulnerable against an infectious respiratory illness like COVID-19.
Every doctor’s goal day to day is to reassure the patients under their care, although we don’t have a lot of answers to offer right now. There are indications that pregnant women are not at increased risk in this pandemic, and studies have shown viral transmission to a fetus or newborn to be rare. COVID-19 appears much less dangerous to pregnant women and infants than other outbreaks, like the virulent H1N1 flu. And for this, we are grateful.
The reality remains, however, that anyone can fall prey to the disease, and there are no accepted treatments and no cure. People have the right to feel anxious. But we should also take comfort knowing that while we strive to protect and isolate ourselves for the common good, every scientist, researcher and medical professional with relevant expertise is working day and night on new diagnostics, therapies and vaccines.
Moreover, production facilities for nearly every pharmaceutical candidate are already under construction, even before we know which ones will prove safe and effective. It’s a huge investment and some manufacturing lines will go unused when the drugs and vaccines for which they were built fail in clinical trials, as some inevitably will. But pharmaceutical companies are preparing to rapidly roll out approved solutions on a global scale, and governments should continue partnering with them to ensure affordability and access for all.
There is so much hope residing in the vast global library of existing disease therapies, hundreds of which are being tested for effectiveness against COVID-19. And recent innovations in vaccine development have multiplied our chance of success at teaching the human immune system to combat this coronavirus before infection can ensue.
These advances have been years in the making, and many contributors’ achievements were left unsung. Today, we are grateful for all of them, as we are for the solidarity of those making individual sacrifices to safeguard the most vulnerable by just staying at home.
As our attention is gripped by COVID-19, it’s worth sparing a moment to also consider those with other pressing health care concerns. Women fighting for their lives against ovarian, cervical and endometrial cancers cannot be put on hold, despite the crisis. And all patients — whether recovering from a stroke, or enduring a degenerative disease like ALS, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s — deserve to look forward to a future in which these conditions, too, will have cures.
Now more than ever, we recognize the efforts by scientists and medical experts, biopharmaceutical companies and research-focused organizations advancing the fight against disease in all its forms. Not only are they saving and improving lives, they’re building the tools to fight the next potential epidemic as well.
There will come a day, hopefully soon, when a COVID-19 vaccine delivers immunity to the world. When that happens, let’s make sure to remember how we got there and, as our lives finally return to normal, keep encouraging our leaders and policymakers to support medical and biopharmaceutical research and innovation with the same urgency as they do right now.
Dr. Toya Pound, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology in Mount Pleasant, is director of East Cooper OB/GYN. She attended the College of Charleston for her undergraduate degree and serves on the school's board of trustees. She graduated from medical school and completed her residency from MUSC.