Commentary: Remember the nonprofits that are here for you

The Charleston community is like no other. The charm of our city and the hospitality of our residents are second to none. We buy local and support local because we genuinely care about one another and this city. With the COVID-19 crisis, our community is making a stand to support our health care workers, our local restaurants and our first responders.
We encourage you to also remember our community’s nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to make the Lowcountry the place we treasure.
Do you appreciate the abundance of natural, undeveloped areas around the tri-county area? You can thank an organization like Lowcountry Land Trust for securing these precious landscapes. Are you thankful for the vibrant arts and culture offerings we have? We have the Gaillard Center, Wolfe Street Theatre and others to thank. What about the culinary scene that has played a large part in making Charleston a world-class destination? We can express our gratitude to Trident Technical College for developing its culinary program.
To meet the demands of Boeing, Volvo and Mercedes, we have organizations such as Palmetto Goodwill and TTC to thank for their workforce development program. Who meets the needs of our less fortunate neighbors? Organizations such as One80 Place, the Lowcountry Food Bank and the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center protect those who are most vulnerable among us. Water Mission and OneWorld Health are helping people around the globe deal with this pandemic.
Our local nonprofit sector works faithfully, quietly and diligently to make our economy strong and our communities healthy. These organizations make up the fabric of who we are as the people of Charleston. And they touch every area of our lives, including education, health, culture and social components. Most nonprofits have less than 90 days of cash flow on hand. Today, more than ever, they need your support.
We have already seen one positive difference between 2008 and 2020. Donors are stepping up in new ways to support the causes they care about. A national study released last month indicated that across all sectors, 52% indicated they will give as much as they did in 2019, with another 30% indicating they would give more than they did in 2019.
So how can each of us help? As a colleague said, “It might take a bit of creativity, but still one of the most powerful things we can do is give.”
Pick an organization that is important to you and make an online donation today. Don’t worry about the size of the gift. Large amounts or small, every dollar invested in a nonprofit now will yield an exponential return on investment for our community. And if you are in the position to make a recurring monthly gift, that will provide the added gift of stability.
If you have sponsored a gala that has been canceled, how about turning that sponsorship into a gift for the organization? The same could be considered for tickets you have purchased to a special event. Donating essential services or goods that an organization needs to function would provide huge benefits in light of reduced budgets. And if you are healthy, donating blood or volunteering to deliver meals would go a long way in providing significant impact to our community.
These are just a few ideas to help our community in this challenging time. Please know that how we support our local nonprofits over the next three months will impact how healthy they will be for the next three years.
Charleston has a long and proud philanthropic tradition. Our community has a history of generosity that is the envy of others. We have never failed to rise to the challenges before us, and this moment is no different. This season will pass. As the people of our community need the vital services that our nonprofit sector provides, now, more than ever, is the time for all of us to shine.
Bryan Derreberry is president and CEO of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Riviere Moody is the Association of Fundraising Professionals SC Lowcountry president, and Tim Winkler is principal and CEO of the Winkler Group.