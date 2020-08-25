Commentary: Public schools need us, now more than ever

Gov. Henry McMaster intends to spend $32 million on private school tuition for 5,000 students. As a former public school teacher who now runs an educational nonprofit, I feel compelled to speak out.
Interestingly, Ellen Weaver, the chairwoman of the Education Oversight Committee, has taken the lead in pushing this public-money-to-private-school project known as SAFE Grants. The EOC is supposed to be a nonpartisan group that provides legislators with, among other things, recommendations about public education funding. Why, then, is she promoting what amounts to a one-off private school voucher scheme?
As it turns out, Ms. Weaver is also the CEO of the partisan Palmetto Promise Institute. Jim DeMint founded PPI in part because he wanted to see "churches get back into the education business." If you’re wondering how Ms. Weaver can preside over the EOC while also furthering the idea that private schools need public dollars — the think tank is listed as the owner of the online portal for the program — so am I.
Now Ms. Weaver is on a public information campaign to convince us that this is good policy. She uses a lot of public education statistics without acknowledging the irony that these same statistics aren't available for private schools, since they have no obligation to report them. Ms. Weaver stacks the $32 million in new vouchers against the entire public education budget and essentially says, "See, this isn't really that much money." But this $32 million voucher program will serve only 5,000 students while the entire public education budget serves 750,000. But shouldn’t we really be asking why we are spending any public dollars for private school tuition seeing as how the private schools are, well, private?
It would at least be more fair to compare this voucher program to the CARES Act money school districts have received during the pandemic. Richland County School District Two, for instance, has about 28,000 students with more than half coming from low-income families. The entire district received about $4 million in CARES Act funds. So, while everyone else is focused on issues of equity, Gov. McMaster and Ms. Weaver believe that this is the right time to provide 5,000 private school students with eight times more money than this district’s 28,000 students.
Of course, we all want to help those who have been most affected by the pandemic, but SAFE Grants don't actually do this. Instead, the only financial requirement is that a family of four, for instance, makes less than $78,000. Then, the tuition money will be awarded to the first 2,500 families that apply. The next 2,500 slots will be drawn at random. This type of first-come, first-served lottery hybrid model will help those in the know or in luck rather than those in need.
More fundamentally, a $6,500 tuition voucher likely won’t make the difference for those experiencing deep poverty. Many private schools charge well in excess of $6,500, some over $20,000. Even if someone finds a place with low tuition, this program will not cover other costs of attending a private school: book fees, uniforms, transportation or food costs. It’s simply inaccurate to say this program is rescuing the most vulnerable families.
Ultimately, I think Mr. DeMint got it wrong when he described public education as a business. Public schools are the most important public institutions anywhere. Unlike a business, public schools don't turn anyone away. They educate more than 90% of South Carolina’s kids. Not one of those kids has to pass an admissions test, and their family doesn't have to earn a certain amount of money. And a public school won't turn away a student who has disabilities that will be challenging and expensive to address.
Our public schools didn’t have the resources they needed before the pandemic, and they sure don’t have them now. That makes this the very worst time to imagine a private school tuition handout.
By the way, anyone who wants to put their name in the lottery for the 2,500 remaining grants needs to go to MySCEducation.org, a website owned by Palmetto Promise Institute.
Robert Lominack is executive director of Richland County Public Education Partners.