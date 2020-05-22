Commentary: Philanthropy and nonprofits play critical role in COVID-19 response

Foundations, United Ways and nonprofit organizations across the state are an important way community helps community. Where government is often rigid and fixed, philanthropic and charitable organizations can move quickly in times of emergency.
South Carolinians are used to hurricane season. The storm hits, neighbors help neighbors and we work together to rebuild. But hurricane season doesn’t begin until June, and in February, we were building visions of third-grade readers, a better foster care system, improved nutrition, health innovations and other investments.
Then COVID-19 hit our shores.
As schools and businesses closed for safety, philanthropy mobilized to help those in need. With our partners at Together SC, the SC Grantmakers Network and the United Way Association of South Carolina adopted a three-tiered approach to COVID-19 response that includes funding, communication and advocacy. Within a matter of days, funding for food and basic needs was flowing to all corners of the state.
With support from Gov. Henry McMaster, Central Carolinas Community Foundation reactivated the state’s emergency charity fund — the One SC Fund — to give corporate and individual donors an avenue to help with critical needs. To date, $2.94 million has been contributed to One SC Fund’s COVID-19 Response. More than 20 local and regional funds emerged to support the effort with combined resources of $7.5 million.
In total, that’s more than $10 million in private, corporate and philanthropic funding targeting the impacts of COVID-19 throughout our state. These dollars are actively being deployed to address basic human needs and the sustainability of the nonprofit service community.
While $10 million seems small compared to the nearly $2 billion estimated to flow to South Carolina via the CARES Act(s), the wheels of public funding move slowly. Philanthropy and our nonprofit partners are equipped to respond quickly and responsibly — and we did.
Across the state, emergency service providers experienced a marked increase in requests for food and assistance with other basic needs. For many standing in line for a bag of groceries, it was their first time asking for help. One SC Fund and regional-local funds continue to play a critical role in meeting this unprecedented increase in need.
Philanthropy and our nonprofit partners are not done. We will continue to address the changing landscape created by COVID-19 with our social, moral, intellectual, reputational, and financial capital.
But more than two months in, we have some observations — perhaps calls to action — we feel compelled to share with elected officials, community and corporate leaders and residents of our beloved state.
Testing, particularly for asymptomatic people returning to work, is critical. COVID-19 testing is disproportionately unavailable to people of color and those living in rural communities. Strategies to provide adequate testing access to traditionally underserved populations must be central to a statewide plan to reopen.
Rural communities without sufficient broadband access cannot be sustained. With statewide learning and increased emphasis on telehealth, lack of internet connectivity puts children and families at an unconscionable disadvantage. Expanding broadband statewide should be a high priority.
We must address access to health care, particularly for the working poor. This is not a new issue.
But our collective experience with COVID-19 shines a bright light on the vulnerability of people who cannot access care. Perhaps this pandemic grows the public’s will to expand access to health care once and for all.
None of us will forget this experience. History books will chronicle our shared COVID-19 story on par with world wars. Included in that will be how we — elected officials, corporate and community leaders and residents — responded. Let’s make sure that future generations learn that in response to COVID-19, South Carolina and her people rose to the occasion.
Chris Steed is chair of the SC Grantmakers Network. Naomi Lett is president and CEO of the United Way Association of South Carolina.