Commentary: People with intellectual and developmental disabilities struggling to survive pandemic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began tearing through the United States, we’ve heard a lot about overloaded systems and the people who are suffering as a result. We’ve heard about our overwhelmed hospitals and the doctors on hospital front lines. We’ve heard about aging Americans and the professionals also on the nursing home front lines.
But what we haven’t heard as much about are people with disabilities — specifically those with intellectual and developmental disabilities — and their direct support professionals. Amid this crisis, people with these disabilities are the forgotten faces; their support professions are the forgotten front lines.
The coronavirus is silently ripping through the disability community and causing deaths that could be avoided with more government action. In New York state, roughly 1 in 6 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who contracted the coronavirus died. That’s a much higher death rate than in the overall population. And we know New York is not alone. This experience is repeating itself across the country, including here in South Carolina.
The forgotten direct support professionals are the essential staffers who help people with disabilities remain in their homes and communities, maintain their independence, stay safer at home and recover more quickly when they become infected. They are struggling with the same challenges as the broader health care community: the lack of personal protection equipment, repeated exposure to the coronavirus and extremely long hours in the homes of the people they support, sometimes requiring them to shelter in place for days when someone they support tests positive.
While Congress and the Trump administration have rightly moved to quickly provide for front line health care workers, they have repeatedly overlooked Medicaid-funded providers of disability services, including the direct support professionals employed by these providers, all at the expense of the health and well-being of our vulnerable neighbors.
The stakes are too high for this situation to continue. Congress has already committed funding for essential health care workers through the CARES Act, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has yet to allocate any of the $175 billion from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Relief fund to Medicaid providers. Congress must play its critical oversight role and ensure HHS takes immediate action to stop overlooking people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the providers on which they rely.
Without the leadership of South Carolina’s congressional delegation, including Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Jeff Duncan, the situation will continue to get worse. Providers across the Palmetto State are struggling to balance the cost of increased staffing needs, lost revenue due to closed day programs, accessing supplies for proactive cleaning and safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and the uncertainty of the state budget situation in the coming year.
Without funding to accomplish all we need to do to ensure the health, well-being and inclusion of the people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that we support, we are faced with an impossible decision about which services to reduce or end entirely as this crisis extends beyond our expectations. If services are reduced or eliminated, so too will be the opportunities for South Carolinians with disabilities to live independently. Now, more than ever, vulnerable South Carolinians need the support of our congressional leaders.
Jason Tavenner is chairman of the S.C. Human Services Providers Association. He can be reached at southcarolinahspa@gmail.com.