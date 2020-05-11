Commentary: Pandemic is more proof SC needs to repeal certificate of need law

Gov. Henry McMaster took bold steps last week to start reopening the state’s economy during the coronavirus outbreak. The “home-or-work” order is now voluntary. Restaurants can serve customers outdoors, and they were allowed to open their indoor dining rooms starting Monday. Home rental companies can host visitors from hot spots like New York and Connecticut.
We are returning to normal South Carolina’s economy, or trying anyway.
But if the governor and his accelerateSC task force hope to not only reopen but revitalize the state’s economy, they should persuade the Legislature to repeal the laws and regulations that inhibit entrepreneurship, limit business competition and harm consumers.
The most egregious of these is the state’s certificate of need law that restricts where and when medical facilities can be built or expand. Passed nearly 40 years ago, the law was supposed to reduce health care facility costs and improve patient care. It requires any health care system or company to receive approval from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control if it wants to build a new facility, add beds to an existing facility, purchase medical equipment over $600,000 or spend more than $2 million on a capital expenditure.
Rather than improving health care access and quality, however, South Carolina’s certificate of need law shields incumbent health care providers from competition, harming patients in the process.
Competition in the health care industry matters because when only one hospital can legally serve a community, that hospital can and will charge the maximum amount that patients or insurance companies are willing to pay. A single provider can also cut back on the availability and quality of certain procedures without fearing patients will go elsewhere.
The ineffectiveness of this law is well documented. Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a report concluding “there is no compelling evidence suggesting that CON laws improve quality or access, inefficiently or otherwise.” South Carolina’s law is one of the most restrictive in the nation, covering 22 different services, devices and procedures. That is almost twice the national average.
Indeed, in 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission explicitly recommended that South Carolina repeal its certificate of need law.
On March 19, Gov. McMaster ordered DHEC to temporarily suspend enforcement of certificate of need regulations so that hospitals and other medical care providers could, without restriction, increase capacity to treat South Carolinians infected with COVID-19.
If this law and the regulations enforcing it are harmful to patients during times of crisis, why should we reenact them after the crisis has passed? Laws and regulations are supposed to protect the public from harm, after all, not protect businesses from competition.
When South Carolina is free from the coronavirus, it should also be free from our outdated and harmful certificate of need law.
Reed Watson is director of Clemson University’s Hayek Center and professor of practice in the John E. Walker Department of Economics.