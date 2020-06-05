Commentary: Our economy needs child care; our state needs early education

Sunday’s editorial warning that the pandemic could “kill top reforms” raised important concerns about education in South Carolina. But there’s a crucial part of education that I fear is slipping through the cracks because we don’t think about it enough: early childhood education and child care.
Yet again, as politicians deal with “gut-wrenching choices,” it looks like our poorest and least able will again pay the price of tight economic circumstances.
I can’t overstate the importance of early childhood education. An estimated 80% to 90% of learning potential is established in the first 5 years of life. This is why national studies show that the highest societal return on investment is in those first 5 years.
A study done last summer by the University of South Carolina showed that children from birth to age 5 who received service from S.C. First Steps were 74% more likely to be ready for kindergarten than those who didn’t, as measured by the state’s Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. Children who aren’t ready to enter kindergarten at age 5 often never catch up. Yet First Steps serves only 15% of eligible children.
Early child care is not only an important means of augmenting early childhood education. It’s also an economic driver for our state. As we open our economy from the coronavirus shutdown, parents need a safe and nurturing environment for their children so they can go back to work.
The median income of a one-earner household is $45,933, so if each of the state’s 193,202 licensed child care slots means one adult can go to work, then the cumulative taxable earnings facilitated by child care centers is $8.9 billion.
But those 193,202 slots aren’t enough. We had lost 15% of our child care centers over the past 5 years because the economic model of child care is being challenged. Even before COVID-19, 41% of our state was considered to be a child care “desert.”
The pandemic exacerbated the problem. As of May 28, because so many child care centers are closed, the capacity has decreased by more than half to 80,399 slots. As a result, 67% of our state is considered a child care desert. Also, expanded pre-K that would have helped address this problem was put on hold because of the pandemic-induced recession.
First Steps has done what it could to help. During the shutdown, First Steps spent $4.1 million to support private and nonprofit child care centers. The payments were to keep teachers on the payroll and help centers, already economically challenged, stay viable for the reopening of the economy. Think of it as the private-sector equivalent of the money school districts spent to pay 4K teachers in public schools.
At least partly as a result, 127 centers were reopened for summer sessions on June 1, and more will open in the fall. These expenses were COVID-19 related and should be reimbursed with federal CARES Act money sent to the state.
Prior to the pandemic, there was significant momentum behind 4K expansion in rural and other underserved areas. Through the leadership of the Gov. Henry McMaster, we were addressing a critical need by providing educational resources to the poorest counties, which was long overdue. In these tough times, serving these communities will be deferred again. As we allocate money for the coming budget year, let’s not forget that early childhood education and care drive both workforce availability today and the development of the workforce of tomorrow.
David Morley is chairman of the board of S.C. First Steps and the S.C. Early Childhood Advisory Council.