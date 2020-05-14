Commentary: MUSC research has a $556M impact in SC, but also helps save lives

‘If you think research is expensive, try disease!”
This quote comes from Mary Woodard Lasker, a businesswoman and philanthropist who led a successful public campaign encouraging Congress to pass the National Cancer Act in 1971.
As we confront the unfolding drama of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, we are again faced with the challenge of supporting and funding biomedical research in a time of economic frailty.
While front line health care providers throughout the globe are risking all to treat and manage patients with COVID-19, scientists are working behind the scenes to develop and produce accurate tests, treatments and vaccines to mitigate the disease and its spread.
The importance of research to deliver life-saving discoveries to patients’ bedsides becomes crystal clear against the backdrop of the tragedy and uncertainty unfolding daily.
Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina are working across disciplines and partnering with state institutions and agencies and national and international networks to accelerate the delivery of thoroughly tested and vetted data, clinical tools and therapies.
These efforts include such innovations as remote, home monitoring systems for individuals who test positive and must remain home, remote contact tracing methodology, the development of rapid SARS-CoV2 antibody testing protocols, the creation of a statewide registry coordinated with other hospitals and facilitation of clinical trials.
These trials aim to protect and treat patients and providers and range from targeting outpatient services to intensive care hospitalization and post-infection antibody monitoring. In addition, MUSC has joined several multi-site national efforts including the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma project, a group of institutions trying to make convalescent COVID plasma available and to study its utility in treating and preventing COVID-19.
Our ability to rapidly respond to this crisis comes in part from MUSC being the recipient of a Clinical and Translational Science Award ($24 million) from the National Institutes of Health. These awards aim to accelerate the translation of discoveries from the bench to the bedside so patients receive the benefits of the latest discoveries and technological innovations. Nothing could be more important at this moment in time.
We face a complex situation that requires innovative and multi-faceted solutions that can only be achieved by robust collaborations among scientists and clinicians working across traditional boundaries. Our CTSA plays a central role in helping the state build the translational research infrastructure needed to develop and share cutting-edge science. It also links us with a national network of the best and brightest academic health centers committed to sharing their discoveries.
Yes, research requires funding, but research is also a catalyst for innovation and economic development. In fiscal year 2018, MUSC’s research had an economic impact in South Carolina of more than $556 million. More importantly, our research partnerships across the state and around the world allow us to make a difference in the health and well being of our communities at all levels.
During this time of crisis, I want to thank our front-line providers and researchers who are working collaboratively and around the clock to fight this pandemic. I also want to thank our citizens for the support and trust that enables MUSC to advance life-saving discoveries, to forecast and prepare for future pandemics, and ultimately, to bring to fruition the promise of a healthier tomorrow for us all.
Kathleen Brady, M.D., Ph.D., is vice president for research and director of the South Carolina Clinical and Translational Research Center.