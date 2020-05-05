Commentary: Missing my autistic twin during coronavirus lockdown

From 750 miles away, I searched my twin brother’s eyes for a glimmer of recognition. FaceTime had brought us together, but it was unclear if both of us were present.
It was early April, and I was on a walk, holding my cracked iPhone to my face. I was supposed to be back home then, ostensibly to celebrate Passover, but I really use holidays as an excuse to see family. To see Scott.
Scott and I were born on July 28, 1994, at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. I’m a couple minutes older. We’re fraternal twins, and it’s clear who got the handsome gene: His silky, jet black hair frames his naturally tan, sharp-jawed face. He is also autistic. He’s nonverbal, but he does understand being spoken to. Action requests like “Scott, go clean off your plate” normally yield positive results. But he can’t talk back. He can’t say “No.” He can’t say “Yes.” He can’t say “Hello.” He can’t say “I’m sick.” Still, we are close. Our connection transcends language. We communicate in hugs, in kisses, in the human touch. That’s what made April so difficult.
Like millions of Americans, I spent the month isolated because of the spread of coronavirus. Isolation isn’t all bad. For the first time, I’ve allowed myself the space to not just listen to my thoughts — but to hear them. Many of us have tapped into our inner repositories of gratitude, and our interactions are more authentic for doing so. We might not be able to meet in public spaces, but our phone calls and our video chats are colored with compassion. “How are you doing?” we ask each other, and now we really mean it.
I don’t really know how Scott is doing, though. He lives with my parents in a town called Oceanside, a quiet, leafy pocket of suburbia about a 45-minute train ride from Manhattan — the epicenter of the epicenter. In late March, my mother revealed she and my father had lost their senses of taste and smell. That, combined with flu-like symptoms, was cause for concern. They opted against getting tested, however, in the absence of severe respiratory discomfort, and in a few weeks they felt better.
Others in the area weren’t as fortunate. More than 17,000 people in New York have died from the virus. The number of deaths per day is declining, but the shortsighted reopening of nonessential businesses in other states threatens to prolong the crisis nationwide, given the absence of a vaccine and robust testing available for the masses.
And some reports indicate immunity to the virus might only last for one or two years. This terrifies me; not just for my parents, but for Scott.
Did Scott, quarantined with my parents, also lose his sense of taste and smell? We don’t know. My mother said his appetite was practically nonexistent for a stretch. But, then again, Scott’s eating habits are unpredictable. He is 25, and he stands 5-foot-4 and hovers around 90 pounds. He’s a delicate flower.
But, boy, do his petals bloom. His is not a mind burdened by social norms and expectations and the anxieties that come with them. He experiences and dispenses love in the purest of forms. Kisses on the cheek end only when his recipient pulls away. Nothing uplifts the spirit like an authentic Scott smile. Having moved away from home, I only get so many of those a year now.
I was readying for a fresh batch come early April. Instead, as I took a walk in a quiet, leafy pocket of suburbia right outside my Greenville apartment complex, I peered at my iPhone screen, hunting for that recognition. Did Scott realize what he was seeing? That he was looking at a live, unfiltered projection of his brother and not a pre-taped recording like the YouTube videos of roller coasters, trains and planes he watches for hours on end?
Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t. Really, the point is moot. It’s nice to connect with a loved one through a screen, but technology fails to capture the primal, interpersonal energy that makes the physical realm sing. When we can be together again, we should savor every moment.
One day it’ll be safe enough for me to wrap my arms around Scott, and he’ll know then that I’m home.
Reporter Joshua Needelman covers Clemson athletics for The Post and Courier.