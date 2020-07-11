Commentary: Meet the still-unsung heroes in the pandemic war

Gloria King walks down a long sidewalk to get to work, often stopping to admire the lush flower garden along the walkway. The moment of serendipity ends at a mechanical door that opens into a world of concrete and steel, a world too often ignored by policymakers and the public until something goes wrong to make the news.

Cpl. King works at the maximum security Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, which houses some of the state’s worst offenders. Her work is hazardous in normal times. These are not normal times.

Despite unprecedented measures to protect staff and inmates, COVID-19 is spreading throughout parts of South Carolina’s prison system just as it is across the state. Cpl. King and the people working in the system are trained for every conceivable threat from inmates, but there’s no manual for a killer virus.

Cpl. King, a 12-year corrections veteran, works in the Crisis Stabilization Unit where inmates with mental or emotional problems are housed. She works 12 hours a day, five days a week in a stressful environment where things can turn ugly quickly.

Think about how the pandemic has affected your life, how it’s brought uncertainty, frustration and fear. Even a trip to the grocery store is risky, or so the experts say.

Now put yourself in Cpl. King’s boots. Besides the abnormally “new normal” life outside, you’re locked up with prisoners 12 hours a day in a concrete petri dish where your job is to protect the public from them while caring for them and trying to rehabilitate them.

She doesn’t complain, even downplays it because, well, it’s what she does. So how does she cope? The virus “is a concern,” she tells me. “I can’t say I’m afraid, because I don’t want to live in fear, but I do think about it and pray that I don’t get it. I just try to come to work and do everything responsible to protect me, my staff and the inmates.”

Some perspective here. So far, the pandemic has not hit 12 of the 21 state prisons. There are 262 known active cases in an inmate population of more than 16,000. Five inmates have died. One corrections employee has died.

Prison director Bryan Stirling has implemented a couple dozen stringent, innovative guidelines, from staff tracing manned by volunteer agency employees to app development to a ban on outside visitors, but no one thinks the virus has run its course.

Jake Gadsden, a Gamecock defensive back in the early ’80s, is warden of Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree, a COVID-19 hotspot with 44 staffers quarantined for possible exposure, along with 135 inmates in a population of 900.

He acknowledges that his people are stressed. Short-staffed under normal conditions, the absence of 44 officers puts an even bigger strain on the workforce. Some of his officers are running on fumes, working 12-hour days and sacrificing time off to get the job done.

He calls the men and women who work behind prison walls heroes.

“Our people come to work not knowing what they are going to face, not knowing what they are going to take home to their family, not knowing what other kinds of dangers are going to happen,” he said.

“Some dangers they can see, and some they can’t, like the virus. They’re out of sight and out of mind, but they come in every day to protect the public. They do it quietly with no fanfare. That takes a special kind of internal direction to make that happen.”

I have been a volunteer in a Christian prison ministry spanning three decades and have visited most prisons in the state. I’ve learned that corrections officers are the last line of protection for society, as important and well-trained as any other law enforcement organization and more diverse than many, yet not as appreciated.

Gov. Henry McMaster and director Stirling have gotten the money to improve working conditions and pay, but they’re still underpaid for what they do.

There’s not enough money in the world for most of us to do their work, but then most of us don’t have what Warden Gadsden calls “a special kind of internal direction.”

We’ve discovered new heroes during this crisis, especially health care workers. It’s time to add the men and women behind the walls to the list.

Bob McAlister owns McAlister Communications, a public relations and marketing company in Columbia.