Commentary: McMaster's 'choice' plan supports white-flight schools at expense of public schools

Gov. Henry McMaster recently announced his plan to use $32 million in federal COVID-19 aid to create $6,500 tuition grants for parents to send their children to private schools. As a public school graduate, the husband of a retired public school teacher, the father of two successful sons who graduated from public schools and an advocate for equity in public education for more than two decades, I think that’s an extraordinarily bad idea.
Many private schools were created in the 1960s, when our state was doggedly resisting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling that outlawed “separate but equal” public schools. Those private schools were established as an alternative for white parents who refused to send their children to public schools with black children.
Some of those schools have made what I hope are earnest efforts to diversify, but the majority of them are still overwhelmingly white, and the strategies of their founders and political supporters still linger in rhetoric and public policy today.
Their first strategy was to give tuition grants and state income tax credits to families who sent their children to private schools. That strategy was struck down by our state’s Supreme Court. Their second strategy was to obliterate public school attendance zones so that parents could send their children to the schools of their “choice.” Many black citizens of my generation still remember when “choice” meant “white.”
A $6,500 tuition grant to families of modest means might seem to be attractive, but that amount doesn’t cover the average tuition in many of South Carolina’s private schools. Qualifying parents — who often struggle with meeting basic family needs — still would have to cover the remaining tuition, the cost of textbooks, school supplies, uniforms, activity fees and transportation.
The governor’s plan also ignores the elephant in the room. Many school districts and public schools with majority black populations are still chronically underfunded. Many rural counties still have private schools that are overwhelmingly white and public schools that are overwhelmingly black.
Diverting governmental funds from public schools to private schools at a time of national crisis to conveniently bolster private school “choice” promotes old bigotry under the cover of new and more palatable terminology. Playing partisan political games in the midst of a pandemic is hurtful and distasteful. The governor has also designated $2.4 million for our state’s historically black colleges and universities, but I hope that no one tries to embrace that as a quid pro quo. Our children deserve more than political hypocrisy.
Gov. McMaster said: “Education is the most important thing we do in South Carolina. ... If we can’t educate the children and educate them well, then we’ve failed in our duty to the state, the country and next generation.” I fully agree with him. I urge him to commit the funds in question to public schools and to go farther than that.
He and our Legislature must also fix what was broken when Gov. “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman and his Legislature replaced our state’s Constitution of 1868, which guaranteed a good public education for all citizens, with the post-Reconstruction Constitution of 1895 that only guarantees our children what the state Supreme Court has described as a “minimally adequate” education.
I celebrate all schools — public and private — that are earnestly working to provide our children with a high-quality education in a diverse environment. I also believe that the line between public and private schools should not be blurred when it comes to governmental funding. Every public school in our state should be well-funded, well-staffed and well-equipped. When that happens, parents in every community can have real school “choice.”
The Rev. Joseph A. Darby is senior pastor at Nichols Chapel AME Church and first vice president of the Charleston Branch NAACP.