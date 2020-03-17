Commentary: Lindsey Graham must do better on health care for South Carolinians

As a pediatrician, I advise that all of my patients over 6 months of age get their flu shot every year. It’s one of the most effective ways to keep young people safe from the annual outbreak. Flu seasons come and go, and some are more damaging than others.
But make no mistake: this new coronavirus is different. It’s faster-moving, has a higher mortality rate for some age groups, and we don’t yet have a vaccine to prevent it.
More than 30 South Carolinians have tested positive for the disease, and more cases exist in every state bordering our own.
As it grows in scale, this threat demands concerted, well-funded federal efforts to help slow the spread of the disease and make sure South Carolinians can affordably receive testing and treatment. That’s what makes quick action by South Carolina’s elected representatives in Washington so important.
When Sen. Graham is in Washington we expect him to spend his time working for us here in South Carolina. Yet, even when Sen. Graham has been given the opportunity at the national level to address our responses to global epidemics, he’s been noticeably absent.
During the Ebola outbreak of 2014, most members of Congress worked to develop bipartisan solutions. Sen. Graham did not join this effort. At the height of the crisis, Sen. Graham skipped three committee hearings on how to limit Ebola’s impact.
Amid the chaos of the swine flu pandemic of 2009, Sen. Graham was again absent for three hearings exploring ways to prevent the spread of these diseases. Instead, he appeared in a Fox News interview that started just minutes after the conclusion of a hearing titled “Pandemic Flu: Closing the Gaps.”
As a doctor, I wish he had attended. Perhaps our state would be better prepared.
Now, when Sen. Graham puts pen to paper, the results aren’t much better: He has written bills harmful to our nation’s preparedness. His biggest healthcare contribution to date was a bill he introduced in 2017 as a last-ditch effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
The Graham-Cassidy bill, as it’s known, would have allowed insurance companies to once again charge higher premiums for South Carolinians with preexisting conditions — including children with common conditions like asthma — and cut almost $200 billion from Medicaid. Sen. Graham’s flagship health care legislation would have even decimated pandemic defenses by repealing the ACA’s Prevention and Public Health Fund, a $1 billion funding stream for nationwide public health initiatives.
Sen. Graham’s legislation couldn't even earn the approval of 1 in 4 Americans, and Graham couldn’t muster the votes to pass it. But this hasn’t dampened his enthusiasm for destroying the health care protections South Carolinians rely on, and he promised last summer to make ACA repeal a centerpiece of his reelection.
The patients I see every day deserve a health care system built to weather storms like this coronavirus outbreak, and to provide them with affordable access to urgently needed care. No South Carolina parent should avoid seeking treatment for their child because they fear a large price tag, or because not enough tests are available. These limitations make us all less safe.
America is one of the richest, most medically advanced societies in the history of the world. We have the resources to marshal a massive, strong and effective response, both to coronavirus and to future outbreaks. It should be an all-hands-on-deck effort. I hope Sen. Graham takes this crisis seriously. Because getting this right is going to take leadership and engagement, and South Carolinians deserve both.
Deborah Greenhouse, M.D., FAAP, is a Columbia pediatrician and past president of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.