Commentary: Life and bills roll on even during a pandemic

Everyone is experiencing a new way of life. The daily routines of a collective global population have been turned upside down. Simple things we took for granted, like running to the grocery store to purchase a forgotten household item, are now luxuries. There are challenges we didn’t anticipate, like the responsibility of homeschooling our children while — for those who are lucky — still trying to do our jobs. We’re all taking it one day at a time, managing each new stay-at-home order, seeing each new COVID-19 count, and doing our best to make things work.
These challenges are taking a toll. Meanwhile, some aspects of life continue, and the compounding effect could serve a devastating blow to South Carolina’s low-income residents, including the hundreds of thousands of folks who are newly unemployed. The problem for many is that the money has stopped coming in, but it has not stopped going out.
While life seems to have ground to a halt in many ways, in other ways, it rolls on as usual: We’re still using electricity, we’re still consuming food and we still need a roof over our heads. Temporary measures have been put in place to protect consumers in the near term, but once those measures run out, we must have a plan.
Let’s take, for example, the situation low-income customers may be forced to reckon with as it relates to their electric bill. Already struggling to stay afloat, the COVID-19 crisis hits and they lose their job, making it impossible to keep up with their bills. Fortunately, several utilities in South Carolina are giving customers a break if they fall behind on their monthly bills. It’s a welcome reprieve. Fast-forward to July or August — often the hottest months of the year in South Carolina — when that grace period may be over. At that point, four to five months of power bills may have piled up, and now they’re coming due.
What happens when fees are no longer waived? What happens when disconnects are no longer suspended? And that’s just the power bill. Evictions also have been temporarily suspended, but months of rent or mortgage payments will come due around the same time. Water and gas and phone and internet charges will also have piled up over the months. How will these customers ever catch up?
To answer these questions, state leaders and decision makers don’t have the luxury of taking things one day at a time. They have to think several steps and several months ahead. They’re making impossible but important decisions about school calendars, state resources, unemployment support and public health and safety. Every priority is critical, and like a house of cards, if one piece drops, the whole system could fall apart.
Innovative solutions to each of these priorities is needed. To help address evictions, I am working with U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham, as well as U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, to ensure part of any future stimulus money goes directly toward helping renters and the organizations that assist them. I’m also working with the South Carolina Housing and Finance Authority to ensure that we supplement any federal aid with state support.
It’s our obligation to find ways to protect our citizens. It’s critical to customers’ financial survival, to the health of the state’s economy, and for any hope of a just cultural and societal recovery. Tough decisions are being made by the hour. Everyone is making sacrifices and tapping their faith, or wherever their strength comes from, to see their way through. Some need help more than others, and if we can meet those needs — both near term and long term — we need to find a way to do it.
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, represents District 113, which includes parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.