Commentary: Let's take these steps to enhance a healthy, sustainable Grand Strand

Those of us who live and work in South Carolina’s coastal communities take great pride in this place we call home. People from all walks of life come from all corners of the world to visit our beaches and enjoy its attractions, nightlife and culinary delights.
The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the tourism industry and the recovery will be challenging for our people and our economy. But as hard as it has been to watch our businesses and their owners, managers and team members struggle, we know that the strong will and spirit of South Carolinians will allow us to survive this crisis and emerge stronger.
This strong South Carolina will and spirit made our state the beacon of tourism it is today. This acclaim didn’t merely fall in our laps. It’s something we’ve worked toward for years, with a vision for the future.
That vision rests on being good stewards of the valuable natural and tourism resources that are critical to our state’s economy. We all should have the opportunity to live and work in healthy, prospering communities, and we must be intentional about preserving South Carolina’s coastal beauty and intentional about setting up this region for a sustainable future.
The beaches are the primary draw of our tourism economy so we must protect them, and all our lands and waters, from pollution. A focus on clean energy sources, energy efficiency and vehicle electrification infrastructure will help keep our air and water clean and enable the Grand Strand to build a new, thriving economy.
Recently, Santee Cooper shared data with its board of directors that demonstrated how impactful it is to simply be more conscious about how we use electricity. The less energy we use, the less we need to run power plants, which lowers the amount of air pollution and, as a bonus, saves customers money.
Kudos to Santee Cooper for having the foresight to offer tools like home and business energy assessments, and financing programs for energy efficiency projects. Energy efficiency is a win-win, and we need to ensure that these practical approaches are the norm moving forward. Future coastal development must incorporate energy efficiency principles to keep us on the path to a cleaner, more sustainable tourism economy. In addition, Santee Cooper’s intention to significantly build out electric vehicle infrastructure along the Grand Strand would make us more accessible to tourists with rechargeable cars. Less tailpipe emissions and more tourists is another winning combination.
Amid the highs and lows of the oil and gas markets, free fuel from the sun is a welcome commodity, and we have a wealth of sun to harness in the wide open terrain along South Carolina’s coast. Santee Cooper launched the Runway utility scale solar farm at the Myrtle Beach Airport just a few months ago. As we look for opportunities to create jobs beyond the tourism industry, just imagine the benefit of expanding the 3,000 jobs that the solar industry has already brought to our state.
Wind is another pathway to a clean energy economy, especially since we have an untapped world-class wind energy resource here in South Carolina. Santee Cooper began collaborating with Clemson University and Coastal Carolina on wind research in Horry County over 10 years ago. The state-of-the-art facility at North Charleston’s former Navy base is a testing and development hub for the burgeoning wind energy industry that could enable South Carolina and the Grand Strand to compete with other states along the Eastern Seaboard that are already investing in wind.
The pandemic has underscored a number of fundamentals: Our health is of utmost importance, our state’s beautiful natural and recreational resources are essential to our quality of life, and we need to create a more resilient, sustainable economy so that we are stronger after this crisis passes. Making clean energy choices that keep our air and water clean will help keep our people healthy, protect our coast, and create jobs and boost our economy.
One day soon, families and friends will once again gather at restaurants and entertainment venues along the Grand Strand and other popular tourist spots. My vision is that we cultivate a culture of development here that ensures these venues are healthy, safe and thriving for the long term; places where future generations will make memories for a lifetime.
Patrick Norton is vice president of sales and marketing at Brittain Resorts & Hotels.