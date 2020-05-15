Commentary: Let us honor our high school seniors — in person

It was a Sunday afternoon in March when Gov. Henry McMaster took the podium with state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman to announce that all schools would be shutting down.
In the week that followed, teachers from across South Carolina went to school in masks and gloves to hand off their lesson plans to parents. Parents, who either were still going to work or had recently been laid off due to COVID-19, effectively became teachers.
Few people thought that school would be canceled for more than a couple of weeks tops.
It was important for seniors to finish strong, take their finals, walk across the stage at graduation and get their diplomas that they had worked so hard for.
Think about it: 13 years of school to earn a diploma and graduate. That is no minor thing. It is one of the longest-awaited achievements in life. It is also the first taste of true accomplishment for a lot of kids. Those steps across the stage in cap and gown symbolize the first steps into adulthood.
When school buildings were closed for the rest of the year, most spring activities were called off. The spring sports season had just begun, but COVID-19 effectively kicked the players off the field. Proms, another highlight of high school, were canceled.
We can all agree that nothing is guaranteed anymore, thanks to COVID-19. Not even life itself. So, maybe it is not the end of the world that whispers have grown louder that students in Charleston County will not have a live graduation.
A month ago, I would have agreed that a virtual graduation was the safest and best way to go. However, in the past few weeks, we have started reopening our county and state. We have not seen a spike in cases since we opened retail stores, outdoor restaurant seating, parks and other outside activities.
College students graduated at the beginning of May with virtual commencements. My heart breaks for all the college seniors who missed out on walking across their stages. However, they did get that opportunity four years ago. Our high school seniors, the Class of 2020, may never get a graduation ceremony if we do not step up and fight for them now.
I’m not happy that, while Berkeley, Colleton and Dorchester counties have all agreed to hold their graduations live on their high school football fields, Charleston County has decided not to. It is a very poor look. It may be more work. It may mean putting in a few extra hours, but it is worth putting together a program that allows our students to see their hard work rewarded.
Limit the number of tickets per student; set up hand washing and sanitizing stations; make the students stand 6 feet apart; offer masks to anyone who needs them. It can be done, and it should be done.
By having a virtual graduation now and maybe a live graduation a few months from now, the ceremony just won’t be the same. Many kids will move on to the next phase of their lives, whether to our military, college or an occupation. Come July 1, it will be difficult for a high school to get toghether a graduating class. I don’t like the idea of waiting.
Our kids will remember this moment for the rest of their lives. Charleston County School District, please hear my plea: Please, on behalf of the graduating Class of 2020, reconsider your decision to hold a virtual graduation. I am willing and able to volunteer as an usher or in any other role that will help make this happen.
We cannot take the easy way out by not doing everything in our power to serve these kids to the best of our ability.
Let’s honor them in the present, as they represent our future, and our future is very bright.
Harry Griffin is a Charleston City Council member representing District 10.