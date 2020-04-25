Commentary: Let science determine when it's safe and avoid economic 'stuttering'

My profession is infectious diseases but my passion has always been molecular virology. During the mid-1990s, I served as a research fellow at Vanderbilt University. The focus of my research involved the HIV life cycle.
Down the hall from my lab was an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases who toiled in obscurity. He resisted the trendy impulse to pursue HIV research and focused his efforts on an unpopular, relatively avirulent virus. With the advent of the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, Mark R. Denison, M.D., became a household name in coronavirus research and is now a popular public commentator on COVID-19.
Over a month ago, I was approached by several educators who asked my opinion on whether they were justified in closing local schools and promoting social distancing. I supported their decision but informed them that in the initial cohort of Chinese patients no infections occurred in individuals under the age of 15. Most infected individuals were asymptomatic or developed mild upper respiratory symptoms. My initial assessment of this pandemic’s true virulence was incorrect. We now fully understand the true magnitude of this pandemic and its impact on human health.
Adam Smith is regarded as “The Father of Capitalism.” He believed that “the pursuit of self-interest boosts the well-being of the entire nation provided it conforms with the constraints of law and morality.” Today, America is the world’s largest economy and our societal belief in capitalism is at the core of our commercial success.
Balancing economic and public health interests is challenging. COVID-19 has forced all of us to reevaluate our commitment to one another and adhere to our core societal beliefs. Infection leads to physical ailments, but economic deprivation adversely affects our quality of life and potentially denies us of our pursuit of life, liberty and personal happiness.
Politicians and public health officials are attempting to strike a balance between personal safety and economic recovery. Our economy will recover if, after being forcefully shut down, we can reopen with the confidence that “business as usual” will resume. Confidence is a prerequisite for economic recovery. Public health officials are being asked to ensure that business owners can thrive in the immediate future. They do so in an environment of insufficient testing, limited seroepidemiologic data, paucity of treatment options and absence of a viable vaccine. In order to control the pandemic, we must first define it and unfortunately we are only beginning to do so. Testing needs to become more available and accurate in order to protect and preserve the masses.
If we reopen our economy prematurely, and business owners are not confident that they can thrive in the current financial environment, we will be subject to “stuttering.” An economy that lacks confidence in our ability to control COVID-19 will be subject to “fits and spurts.” Consistent growth and reliable investment returns are what investors and business owners seek. Economic uncertainty breeds erratic employment patterns, resistance to investment in future technologies and reduction in research and development. Micro outbreaks of COVID-19 are anathema to our economic health. Economic “stuttering” will negatively influence both short- and long-term investment strategies.
In summary, it is imperative that we allow science to determine when it is safe to resume normal working activity. Public health officials, not politicians, should be allowed to make sound decisions, free of bias, in order to preserve lives and ensure our economic vitality. John Stuart Mill in his treatise “On Liberty” spoke of the difficulty in balancing individual liberty with the collective good. Let us support our public health officials as they seek to make the right decisions with respect to our personal liberties, economic recovery and population health. We only have one chance to get it right or the economic impact could be devastating.
Thank you for your sacrifice, Charleston citizens. Your efforts have translated into saved lives.
Dr. Kent J. Stock of Charleston is a practicing infectious diseases physician and holds a master’s in business administration.