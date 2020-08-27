Commentary: Legislature must act now to ensure every South Carolinian can safely vote

COVID-19 has caused many changes and challenges this year. As a society, we have worked to soften the devastation this pandemic has created and have come together in unprecedented ways to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.
One area that needs our immediate attention is our November general election process. The absentee ballot exceptions and protections for the June 9 primary elections were a positive step to ensure fair and free elections. But legislators shortsightedly neglected to extend the COVID-19 expansions and protections from the primaries through the general election. With about a month to go until absentee voting begins, the Legislature must act to ensure every South Carolinian can safely vote.
As far as we know, COVID-19 is not going anywhere anytime soon. The virus makes it unsafe to gather in large groups in indoor areas, and it is exceptionally deadly to our most vulnerable. South Carolina faced significant precinct closures and consolidations during the primaries because of a decline in the number of poll workers due to fear of contracting COVID-19. This led to voters waiting in long lines and confusion.
What are we to do when poll worker numbers decline even further, leading to more precinct consolidations in November because poll workers are afraid to serve? What are we to do when ballots fail to be counted because of the crisis with the Postal Service? What are we to do when long lines are created on Election Day, needlessly exposing citizens to COVID-19?
These questions are not rhetorical. They require answers and affirmative action to protect the lives of our voters. The Legislature must address these specific problems or else we abandon our duty to protect the people of South Carolina. Protecting the right to vote is an essential element of our form of government and should be treated as such.
First, we should immediately take up and pass legislation expanding absentee voting for the November election. Second, we should expand the deadline to include that ballots can be counted as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3. Third, we should waive the absentee ballot witness requirement, and generally do what it takes to make the franchise easier to access, while still ensuring accuracy. Anything less falls woefully short of addressing this issue prudently.
The June primaries were evidence of the unusual circumstances in our state. A record number of voters opted to vote absentee when the state passed legislation to expand the absentee excuse in May. We must reform and make these changes immediately for the November election. The nature of this crisis requires the Legislature to act with common sense and with expediency.
While Senate President Harvey Peeler has called the Senate back on Tuesday, there is no guarantee that the House will adopt whatever the Senate passes. Additionally, House Speaker Jay Lucas has elected to wait until two weeks later for the House to return and potentially deal with this issue. To be clear, we need to act quicker to ensure that every vote counts. Our State Election Commission and our voters are waiting on the General Assembly to act immediately to protect the integrity of our election process and the lives of our voters. We are not in a position to wait any longer.
In my years serving in the Statehouse, I have had the honor of serving with members I know care about their communities and our democracy. At this moment, I am imploring my colleagues to act to improve our democracy and keep their communities safe. We have too much at stake to get this wrong.
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, represents parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.