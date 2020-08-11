Commentary: It's too dangerous to let visitors back in SC nursing homes

I read Sunday’s editorial calling on Gov. Henry McMaster to reopen nursing homes for limited visitation with a mixture of sympathy and concern, and I’d like to offer a counterpoint.
As president of the S.C. Hospital Association, I have communicated frequently with the governor and his staff since the start of this pandemic. I can personally attest that Gov. McMaster is concerned about the well-being of nursing home residents. It is precisely because of this concern that Gov. McMaster has been reluctant to relax visitation for fear of exposing vulnerable individuals to a virus that first erupted in a nursing home in Washington and has since proved lethal in all types of congregate living facilities.
It is true that visitors can identify and help prevent abuse and neglect in nursing homes. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is easily spread and especially lethal for elderly people. As Sunday's editorial points out, nursing home residents accounted for 27% of all the state’s COVID-related deaths through July. That is an astonishing percentage given that nursing home residents comprise less than one-half of 1% of the state’s population. With in-person visitation, that 27% statistic would have been even higher.
Hospitals — like nursing homes — have restricted visitation during the pandemic. They have received their share of complaints, and they are likewise sympathetic to the needs of patients for family support. But COVID-19 is a very challenging disease to manage in a health care setting. It requires large quantities of scarce personal protective equipment, and because it is airborne it is much easier to spread than diseases such as hepatitis and HIV. Allowing visitors to enter the facility creates an unacceptable risk of exposure for patients, staff and the visitors themselves.
When Gov. McMaster met with hospital leaders in late July, he asked their advice on nursing home visitation. At the time hospitals were experiencing their highest volumes of COVID-19 patients. The hospital leaders cautioned Gov. McMaster not to reopen nursing homes to visitation for fear of creating new COVID-19 hot spots. It would only take one or two nursing home outbreaks in a community to overwhelm the capacity of local hospitals, and that would hinder care for heart attacks, strokes, motor vehicle accidents and other serious illnesses. The S.C. Healthcare Association — our counterpart that represents nursing homes — has expressed the same concerns and has previously submitted a plan for tightly controlled visitation to DHEC. We support their decision to prohibit visitation while they work with state leaders to have that plan approved.
Some hospitals operate nursing homes, and their leaders worry that relaxing visitation could actually increase the isolation experienced by their residents. When nursing homes identify COVID-positive residents, they protect other residents and staff by limiting contact with the infected person. Residents who can’t have visitors already experience a degree of isolation. If they are infected with COVID-19, their isolation is increased because their opportunities for engagement are further limited.
Hospitals and nursing homes want to resume normal visitation. But it would be dangerous to do so while COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly in our state. Our foremost duty to the people in our care is to protect them from harm.
That doesn’t mean we can’t do better. Many hospitals and nursing homes are using iPads to enable tele-visitation. Some will install tents when the weather cools, thus allowing visitation in a setting where the virus is less likely to spread. Most importantly, hospitals and nursing homes are waiting eagerly for new rapid testing machines that will allow staff and visitors to enter their facilities with confidence.
The editorial made valid points, but there are other factors to consider. Gov. McMaster has shown his commitment to easing the isolation experienced by our state’s nursing home residents, but not in ways that increase their risk of death from COVID-19. Hospitals and nursing homes will continue seeking ways to support the people in our care without jeopardizing their safety.
Thornton Kirby is president and CEO of the S.C. Hospital Association.