Commentary: Indoor mask use should be like indoor smoking – Let liability do the work

Legitimate concerns about businesses being held liable for the consequences of COVID-19 exposure in their facilities have led to strong interest in Congress, particularly among Republicans, to include liability protection in the next COVID-related bill. Public health officials, most medical experts and epidemiologists and many lawmakers would also like to see increased use of masks by the public, particularly indoors. A model generated by Tian et al and popularized by the engineer Tomas Pueyo has found that if only 60% of the population wore masks that were 60% effective, the R0 (contagion factor) for COVID-19 would drop below 1.0 and the epidemic would extinguish itself.
However, many in the public resist wearing masks, sometimes aggressively, and local, state and federal legislators often either fear the repercussions of mandating masks, or on the local level don’t believe they have the authority to do so. Similarly, businesses that have tried to enforce mask usage in their establishments, such as Costco and Whole Foods, have received significant negative feedback and in some cases even violent attacks against employees tasked with enforcing the rules, leading to some roll-back on their efforts.
Like COVID-19, passive smoking is a public health issue. Some people exposed to passive smoke will experience an exacerbation of existing respiratory conditions, and rarely even develop smoking related cancer and heart disease. Passive smoking and the risks of COVID-19 transmission are similar in pitting the right to harm oneself against the public health of the community.
The types of issues discussed above related to indoor masking also arose when the dangers of passive smoking began to be clear in the medical literature. As the data became more conclusive and a few lawsuits focused on passive smoke exposure in public settings, businesses began to voluntarily impose restrictions on indoor smoking. At first there was great resistance among some with similar references to personal rights and liberty, but over time the result has been dramatic. Now virtually all indoor smoking in buildings and public transportation has been eliminated or confined to a controlled airspace, through a combination of fear of liability from passive smoke-related illness and local regulations. Now most of us would be shocked to see someone smoking in a big box store or the grocery store
The current situation creates a great opportunity for a compromise in Congress between the proponents of liability protection and those advocating for the prevention of COVID-19 spread through masking and other activities. We need to develop legislation that includes liability protection from both employee and customer suits for any business or organization that adheres to CDC guidelines in their establishments by using recommendations for social distancing, masks, provision of sanitizer and other measures. An important side effect of this is that it would require the CDC to be much clearer in defining safe practices for organizations and businesses. In fact, the law should mandate that the CDC provide these guidelines and that they cannot be changed by executive branch override, but only by Congress or the judiciary.
Of course, as important as wearing a mask and social distancing are, these actions are only two pieces of the puzzle that includes much more widespread testing, use of testing for determining access to some forms of public transportation, and contact tracing. Congress should enact legislation that incorporates all of these measures in a bill anchored by liability protection.
J. Philip Saul, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist.