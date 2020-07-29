Commentary: In-school instruction should wait until it is absolutely safe

As teachers with decades of combined classroom experience, we would like to share our thoughts, concerns and questions related to the reopening of in-person school. We know that a school building is where many students find safety, support from peers and adults, structure, guidance and a healthy meal. We know that by physically seeing our students each day, we can monitor for potential issues occurring elsewhere. But we believe that returning to school too soon will do more harm than good.
We all have experienced the excitement of the first surprise snowfall of the school year. Chaos, elation and anticipation of an early dismissal ensue as students begin to squeal, run to windows and plan to be home for the next few days.
Now try to envision what will happen while students and teachers are worried about an invisible virus throughout an eight-hour day. Although they won’t be able to see the virus like the snow, it will be on their minds. Attempts to learn will be consumed with the uncertain, disrupting nature of the pandemic.
This is why we believe that any in-person schooling shouldn't begin until it is absolutely safe. The unknown is powerful for disrupting learning.
Yes, our standards are important and need to be addressed and taught. We are stressed by the possibility of not meeting our own learning standards for our students, not to mention required benchmarks. We are working on engaging eLearning experiences that will keep our students prepared for the future and make this year’s eLearning the highest quality it can be. We now know there are many wonderful ways to actively engage students in eLearning and we have been planning for this year’s challenge.
Our new roles as sanitizers, social distancers, mask monitors and lunchtime hosts further accentuate this dreadful situation. We love our jobs and nothing makes us happier than watching our students succeed and interact with one another. However, we also need to monitor our own mental, emotional and physical health during the day. At the end of each day, we will reflect on our teaching, interactions with students, learning that did or did not occur, ways to strengthen our lessons for the next day and inevitably each time a student coughed or sneezed. We will wonder, will today be the day that we receive a call to quarantine? Will today be the day we have symptoms that put our own families at risk? What will happen to our students then? What will happen to us? Prematurely returning to face-to-face learning could result in a number of disastrous situations: poor student attendance, creating greater learning gaps; teacher, staff and administrator absences due to illness/quarantine and a shortage of folks to fill those roles.
We want the decision to reopen our schools to happen as soon as it is safe. We stress that this level of safety needs be determined carefully, on a local and community basis, while implementing the advice, wisdom and protocols put in place by health and medical professionals. The decision should not, by any means, be made in the name of the economy, athletics or any political agenda. We know that a hasty return will not yield the high quality of learning that we can provide and that our students deserve.
Right now, it is as if the building is on fire, and we are being asked to rush toward the flames and invite students in, not to help get students out and keep them safe. We are not eager to risk the health of your children, our families, our colleagues or ourselves in returning to in-class instruction. We share this perspective from a place of experience, a love of teaching and a passion for education. We look forward to seeing our students again: virtually for now and in person when it's safe.
Terrell Brown, James Campbell, Katherine King, Geri Kinlaw, Jessica Lazenby and Erin Rigot are veteran public school teachers in Greenville County.