Commentary: I'm not sure kids can safely return to school next month

Are you the parent of a K-12 student and excited to have your kid back in school? That’s awesome — I am, too. I’m also a teacher, so if your students come back to my classroom, I’ll be ready for them with air hugs, elbow bumps and big bottles of hand sanitizer.
But let’s be totally honest: I’m not sure it’ll be safe to welcome your child back. COVID-19 cases are raging across South Carolina. If you aren’t feeling the effects in your community yet, it’s likely you will.
There’s some basic biology we should all understand: COVID-19 is an infectious disease brought on by a sticky little virus scientifically known as SARS-CoV-2, but more commonly referred to as “coronavirus” because of the crown-like spike proteins that bind to your cells.
This little hijacker is a microscopic beast, and it’s a novel danger with no vaccine defense. It spreads most easily in indoor environments.
Fortunately, we’re equipped with the ability to assess available knowledge and take the virus down a few notches. Plenty of research points to the efficacy of mask-wearing in public spaces (for those who are medically able to), so that one’s a no-brainer. Then testing and contact tracing can do their thing, because these methods and the medical heroes that employ them aren’t overwhelmed with an excess of COVID-19 cases.
Unfortunately, Gov. Henry McMaster still isn’t planning to mandate masks in all indoor public spaces or issue any other public health requirements, and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Dr. Linda Bell have been unable to persuade him to do so.
Testing is a serious issue, too, because our state is rocking upwards of a 20% positive rate on some days. The concept of contact tracing is hardly tenable at this point. The situation is an epidemiological mess.
The pandemic playbook calls for courageous action. Since Gov. McMaster won’t do his part to wrestle the power back from this virus and is banking instead on a patchwork approach by local governments, we really must begin solving this problem ourselves.
That’s where “exposure budget” comes in. Viruses thrive on exposure. If they don’t have a host, they die off. When South Carolina opened up so quickly, that little coronavirus was like, “Heck, yes!” It’s our choice to spend our virus exposure budget at reopened businesses, and our leaders want us to because “our economy depends on it.”
But the virus doesn’t play by these rules. Increased exposure in public spaces — without statewide public health mandates — has led to increases in cases and deaths, and the economy continues to suffer. The virus is the only winner in this game.
In the meantime, the elephant in the educational room is that cash-strapped districts are being tasked with the magic act of figuring out how to stop COVID-19 at the school doors while our president tweet-screams orders and state leaders cower in response.
It’s time to flip the narrative and ask a new question: What actions will Gov. McMaster take to open schools this year? The greater responsibility should not be on districts and schools, but on the leaders we’ve elected to protect and serve us.
They didn’t just drop the ball; they never even got on the field.
By August, we’ll have had five months to get a handle on this. Instead, South Carolina recently was ranked third in the world for per capita viral transmission, the governor is focusing on football games, and I have no idea what I’ll feel safe doing with my own kids in the fall.
I do have hope that if enough brave leaders, parents, educators and other citizens take control of the situation as soon as possible, real learning might stand a chance.
Let’s throw the proverbial Hail Mary, y’all. If we believe in our schools and the in-person education they provide, it’s time to act: mask up, limit exposure, speak out and demand better.
Caroline Weathers is a Project Lead the Way Instructor at St. George Middle School.