Commentary: If you want to restart the economy, trust the people

Amid the tragedy and hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the best of South Carolina.
High school students in the Charleston area are using 3D printers from their own homes to make face masks for health care professionals.
Restaurant owners in Travelers Rest are giving free meals to those affected by the coronavirus.
South Carolinians across our state are raising money for hundreds of nonprofit organizations.
The Palmetto State is responding with characteristic ingenuity and compassion. The same qualities that are getting us through this crisis will also guide us as our state transitions to restarting the economy.
This is why Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to empower businesses to innovate and meet defined health and safety standards is the right approach to safely reopen our state.
Gov. McMaster believes that we know our individual circumstances best when it comes to going back to work, reopening our businesses or resuming day-to-day activities. He trusts that we know how to stay safe and live our lives at the same time. This belief led him to lift the statewide “work-or-home” order and allow businesses to safely reopen or expand their services given they follow public safety guidelines.
This is the bold leadership we need across America.
Unfortunately, not everyone is following this approach.
Some policymakers claim we have to choose between long-term closure or a reckless reopening of the economy. The implication is that the only way to save lives is to keep America on lockdown.
But this is a false choice. We can open up the economy and take precautions at the same time. Otherwise, an indefinite closure will stifle the inventiveness and generosity of the American people, preventing them from applying their abilities and making decisions specific to their own lives.
Different communities have different needs and situations. The same policies that work in rural areas won’t necessarily work in the suburbs or the cities. The same policies that worked at the start of the pandemic aren’t appropriate now. Gov. McMaster’s approach recognizes this and gives people the freedom to determine the right way forward.
We know what the alternative looks like. As the lockdowns continue in other states, public officials are finding themselves deciding which businesses are “essential” enough to open while keeping everyone else closed.
Whenever governments have the power to pick winners and losers, cronyism is the result. Special interest groups with greater access get unfair advantages over their competitors. Those who don’t have special access to lawmakers get left behind.
We know that public officials have had to make difficult decisions during the pandemic, especially when it comes to keeping our health care system from being overwhelmed. They acted decisively to slow the spread of infection — to “flatten the curve” — so that the number of cases wouldn’t exceed hospital capacity. These efforts have been successful. Hospitals across the country have furloughed workers because so many of their beds are empty.
As we look to restarting the economy, the time has come to trust that people have the capacity to make decisions for themselves. Americans know their individual circumstances best and have the ingenuity to succeed in good times and bad.
The right approach recognizes that we don’t have to choose between public safety and freedom. When people are free, they are best able to respond creatively and effectively to challenges, especially during a crisis.
The real choice is between inhibiting or empowering people.
Governments can help by setting guidelines on the right conditions for opening up the economy. But public officials at all levels must trust business owners and their customers to take the necessary precautions and to determine when they’ve met those guidelines.
South Carolinians on our own have risen to the occasion during the pandemic, and we will do it again as our state recovers. Gov. McMaster knows this. We hope the rest of America’s leaders do as well.
Andrew Yates is state director of Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina.