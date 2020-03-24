Commentary: How to keep young children healthy and calm during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is less than a month old but already has changed our lives in all sorts of ways. While most of our families remain healthy, life at home has been turned upside down.
Without school, play dates, organized sports or larger gatherings of family and friends, parents are beginning to struggle with the task of creating a new sense of normal.
As a licensed clinical psychologist, I work with families daily during good times. And that work — and advice — is partly applicable today. So here are some strategies to help us and our children make it through as best we can:
- This is likely to be a marathon, not a sprint, so pace yourself and your children. Keep normal bedtimes and routines as much as possible. Children thrive on structure, so provide specific times that are “school hours.” If you can, set up a quiet and well-lit space for your children to do their lessons (for younger children, this likely will be a kitchen table). Younger children need frequent breaks and will need you to check in to be sure that they are on-task, but likely will not need you to sit with them. If you can, avoid allowing them to do their work in their bedrooms. Bedrooms are best kept as places for relaxing and sleeping.
- Anchor the day with enjoyable activities, particularly those that involve outdoor-indoor play or exercise. Your children will be using their screens more than usual, so introduce them to unplugged play. A great resource for appropriate games and activities is "Unplugged Play," by Bobbi Connor (a local author!). For children, play can be a great stress reducer as it is engaging and can provide a sense of mastery as well as connection (great for adults too).
- You cannot entertain your children 24/7, and it is healthy for them to learn how to entertain themselves and self-soothe at times. So set up short periods during the day where your children can choose their own solo activities (reading, coloring, shooting hoops, dancing, listening to music) outside of watching TV or playing video games.
- If multiple adults are home, divide responsibilities based on your strengths. If you are a good cook but not particularly patient, then do the meals and let your partner supervise “school time.” Work with your strengths and model good teamwork. Collaborate virtually with your friends and neighbors about what they are doing successfully in their homes.
- Provide your children with a greater sense of control by creating opportunities for them to make acceptable choices (“Would you like pizza or burgers tonight?” or “Would you like to read before or after your bath?”). During periods of ambiguity, it helps to control what you can control.
- Understand that with all this disruption, children are likely to feel more anxious and confused, and this in turn may make it more difficult for them to be attentive or avoid regressive behavior. Be a good listener, be empathetic and be reassuring. If you aren’t sure how to respond to a question, say, “That’s a great question.… I am going to learn more so I can answer that.” Then search for a reliable source (such as newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org or CDC.gov) and take a few minutes to fashion a response that your child can understand. Younger children tend to be very concrete in their thinking and may express significant fears about their (and your) safety. Your child will look to you for emotional cues, so practice staying present and calm.
- Use a lot of positive reinforcement. Many children find behavioral charts rewarding, so create a fun chart that includes daily rewards (stickers, praise or extra privileges). Keep your chart in a prominent place, such as the refrigerator, so your children can see that you really are noticing their good behavior.
- Stay responsible and aware yourself, but also limit your children’s exposure to news programs that may be overwhelming.
To reduce fears and boredom, find and encourage creative ways for you and your children to stay in touch with friends and extended family (i.e., through FaceTiming). Use apps like Zoom to schedule virtual trips to museums and aquariums with friends, and invite friends to your virtual play date or “Happy Hour."
- Be patient with yourself. This is a stressful time. Give yourself “time-ins,” and utilize time in your bathroom to splash cold water on your face, take deep breaths, remind yourself that this is temporary, and regroup. The potential silver lining is that we will all emerge from these difficult times with a bit more gratitude, appreciation and empathy.
Merle Tyroler is a licensed clinical psychologist who lives and works in Mount Pleasant.