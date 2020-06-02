Commentary: How SC moves COVID-19 fight from 'isolate & quarantine' to 'monitor & respond'

Across South Carolina and the greater Charleston community, we have minimized the initial impact of COVID-19 infections as a result of social distancing and closures.
Although our infection rates fell dramatically from mid-March to early May, this success came at a great price for our community. We must continue to move forward together safely, so these sacrifices are not in vain.
We have been, and will continue to be, forced to make imperfect decisions based on our best knowledge and educated guesswork. There is not a verified, one-size-fits-all pandemic playbook to follow.
There is the real possibility of missteps, so we need to keep our finger on the pulse of this pandemic and continue making safe and smart decisions, together.
Our state and local leadership has worked hard to provide a framework to transition safely to a more normal way of life. Our collective COVID-19 strategy is now moving from “isolate and quarantine” to “monitor and respond.”
This means leveraging our capability to identify and test for possible COVID-19 infection or exposure so we continue emerging from our current reality. We must do this without allowing predictable, new infection hot spots to push the limits of the health system’s capacity to care for our community.
Bottom line: When hot spots happen, they need to be identified quickly and at the ground level so individuals, businesses and communities can take appropriate and thoughtful actions to mitigate outbreaks early. It’s one thing to have the ability to monitor; we must also have the will to respond.
At the local and state levels, there has been significant progress related to these three key needs: 1) a heightened awareness by community and business leaders about their ownership and role in safely moving forward; 2) the ability to test quickly for infection and identify those who are recovered and immune to COVID-19; and 3) a more comprehensive system to identify and protect vulnerable populations.
MUSC is helping businesses, local governments and individuals understand the tools available to them so they can make informed decisions about how to reopen safely and sustainably.
MUSC’s participation in the governor’s task force, accelerateSC, as well as the tri-county’s One Region’s launch of re|IGNITE are examples of this guidance. In both cases, numerous government, business, community and other leaders worked hard to create living blueprints for safe reopening of communities.
These efforts are about revitalizing the economy with public health at top of mind. To move forward any other way would set back progress we’ve already made. MUSC’s leadership takes this responsibility seriously.
The level of community coordination needed to appropriately monitor and respond to COVID-19 infections was a core reason for creating and deploying the MUSC Epidemiology Intelligence Project, an important resource for tracking infection rates, community prevalence, testing and hospital capacity.
Another critical component has been the expansion of MUSC’s testing of vulnerable populations across the state. Our Legislature and governor’s office have provided MUSC the resources to work closely with DHEC and the S.C. Hospital Association to reduce health disparities related to COVID-19 screening, testing, treatment and prevention.
By creating free mobile testing sites, we can reach more individuals and help communities mitigate COVID-19 infections that would worsen the health disparities already present.
DHEC’s efforts to conduct statewide contact tracing is another cornerstone to our collective success, and it’s important to note that its capability to follow up in high-risk areas and community outbreaks has increased significantly with the addition of approximately 1,000 new contact tracers across South Carolina.
Finally, let’s talk about public trust, confidence and accountability as we move forward. Our success in keeping COVID-19 infections low is going to require all of us to take personal responsibility for our actions.
Our continued efforts to social distance, wear masks if appropriate and practice excellent hygiene will determine our long-term success. And MUSC isn’t just asking others to operate differently as we work toward better balance between public health and economic vitality — we’re doing things differently, too.
We’re offering blood draws and blood pressure checks to patients who are fearful of entering a building right now. We’re testing every patient who needs a procedure or surgery for COVID-19. We’re offering telehealth capability for more services than ever before and making sure our classrooms, work spaces and other areas have appropriate social distancing or masking requirements.
The message I want to convey to the community is simple: We’re safe, and we want you to be safe, too.
A little more than a month ago, I shared a vision with you: that we would be able to care for any COVID-19 patients without overwhelming the health system and that we would put the tools in place to begin dealing with COVID-19 in a less disruptive manner, where all business don’t have to shut down and people are not forced to stay at home, with the cadence of life continuing.
We still have work to do, but I hope you’ll agree that we’re closer to realizing this vision thanks to the dedication of so many people who remain focused, resilient and unwavering in our common purpose of moving beyond all things COVID.
Dr. David Cole is president of the Medical University of South Carolina.