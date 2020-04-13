Commentary: How can we do universal testing for COVID-19 in the U.S.?

Experts are now calling for a three-fold approach to getting Americans back to work — viral testing for current infection, antibody testing for prior infection and contact tracing. In an April 8 op-ed published in U.S. News & World Report, I called for universal testing in the U.S. and laid out the four categories of results that would form the basis of a plan to allow people to work: virus positive-antibody negative (infected, early); virus positive-antibody positive (infected, recovering); virus negative-antibody positive (past infection, probably immune); and virus-negative-antibody negative (never infected).
Of note, when President Trump was asked about wide-scale testing at his Friday news conference, he responded, "We're talking about 325 million people, and that's not going to happen, as you can imagine.” Actually, we can do it, and here’s why and how.
Why test everyone? The result categories above can quickly lead to a set of guidelines on who should be quarantined, who can work without concern and who can work while maintaining social distancing. They will also yield important data on how much the virus has already penetrated the U.S. population, and provide leads to a therapy based on why so many people have absent or only mild symptoms, particularly children.
How much? The typical charge might be $200 for such tests, but buying in huge bulk should be less than $100/test. To be conservative, let’s add $100 for PPE and labor. So $100 for viral testing, $100 for antibody testing and $100 for PPE/labor = $300/person times 330 million = $99 billion. With so many tests, it can probably be done for much less, but even at $99 billion, and repeated multiple times, it would still be only a fraction of the trillions of dollars we will be spending to pay people not to work, and it will be paid back by freeing up large groups of people to work.
How do we accomplish it?
1) Use reliable rapid point-of-care-tests with a visual interpretation like a pregnancy test. Many are available or in final stages of development, and require a nasal swab for virus and a finger prick for antibodies.
2) Rapidly develop multiple options for distribution and performance.
a. Home-based: Register households on the web by completing profiles, contact info and a health questionnaire for each member; use all relevant delivery services to send out tests; upload picture of results to the website for computer result analysis, storage and report generation.
b. Drive-thru: Same registration criteria as home-based; all passengers in car tested; park in designated area; results texted back for each passenger. Due to the marked reduction in elective surgeries, there are large number of health care workers under-employed or temporarily laid off who could facilitate this effort.
3) Develop protocols for actions based on results.
a. Virus positive — strongly recommend quarantine and follow-up testing.
b. Virus negative, antibody positive — allow work or volunteering in almost any setting.
c. Virus negative, antibody negative — allow work with those in categories (b) and (c) while maintaining social distancing.
4) Retest every 2 weeks until containment allows high-quality contact tracing.
These categories could easily guide restoration of most normal societal functions. Ideally, the responses would be voluntary, in most cases driven by most people’s desire to keep themselves, their family and their friends, neighbors and co-workers safe.
Even as laid out above, carrying out universal testing is not as easy as talking about it, but unless our federal governmental representatives and experts state it as an urgent goal, it won’t happen. However, with a concerted effort, I estimate it could conceivably be accomplished within a month, if the president invokes the Defense Production Act for the necessary components, and we take advantage of the many underutilized health care facilities and personnel.
J. Philip Saul, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist. He has been chief of pediatric cardiology at the Medical University of South Carolina, chair of pediatrics at Ohio State University and most recently executive vice president for children's health at West Virginia University. He is a principal investigator in the IDeA States Pediatric Clinical Trials Network of the National Institutes of Health.