Commentary: Gov. McMaster should heed fate of Gov. Hodges and order mask-wearing

Many readers remember the 16-hour traffic jam that trapped many Lowcountry residents trying to flee Hurricane Floyd in September 1999. Then-Gov. Jim Hodges certainly remembers it well because he didn’t call for the evacuation early enough or reverse lanes on Interstate 26. It turned out to be a key factor in derailing his reelection bid three years later, and he became the last Democrat to hold the office.
Now, every South Carolina governor has a hair trigger on taking these actions so they don’t repeat Hodges’ mistake. That includes Gov. Henry McMaster, as Jason Ryan pointed out in a July 2 op-ed.
Unfortunately for our state’s residents, the same can’t be said for the coronavirus, which has pushed our COVID-19 hospitalizations above 1,400, led to nearly 900 deaths and created severe economic distress
South Carolina is now a pariah state with our citizens being quarantined when they travel and other states discouraging their residents from traveling to the Palmetto State.
Despite some warnings that it might be too late for even masks to curb the crisis, we now know that universal masking is both necessary and possibly enough to dig us out of this mess. But it probably isn’t if mask wearing is implemented in a hodgepodge geographic fashion. And yet, in his June 30 news conference, Gov. McMaster bobbed and weaved when asked why he wouldn’t issue a statewide mask mandate, never actually answering the question, and mostly stating “it is unenforceable.”
My wife and I are now safely ensconced in Vinalhaven, Maine, on a small island with 1,200 permanent residents, no known cases of COVID-19, one part-time sheriff’s deputy and everyone obeying the state mandate for indoor mask-wearing.
About police: The lone deputy here is also quite busy with other things, like investigating the only murder on the island in the past 40 years. So he hasn’t been involved in mask enforcement. In addition to the mask mandate, Maine, the “Vacation State,” requires most out-of-state residents to quarantine for 14 days or get a SARS-Cov2 viral test within 72 hours of arriving so its important vacation business remains safe. Quarantine exceptions now include most states in the Northeast, which have successfully tamped down infections with masks.
This island is a conservative fishing community with many Trump supporters who don’t want their “freedom” restricted.
But they all wear masks because they aren’t allowed in businesses without them. Maine’s governor came up with a simple mantra — “no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.”
People have to wear masks going in and out of restaurants and when they get up to use the restroom. They don’t smoke in those same businesses and they drive carefully through town and stop at the crosswalk in front of the grocery store, because it’s the law and people will shame them for breaking it. And there are still no COVID-19 cases and everyone is doing their best to keep it that way.
So Gov. McMaster can mandate public masks statewide when indoors or social distancing isn’t possible outdoors, because it is the right thing to do. Or he can remember the fate of Jim Hodges and do it to keep the job he loves so much in 2022. It’s his choice.
J. Philip Saul, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist.