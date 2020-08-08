Commentary: Football is coming back to SC, but elderly are still locked in nursing homes

On July 2, Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted: “Today I have directed DHEC to postpone releasing their guidelines for allowing visitation at our state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. We must protect the lives of our elderly and at-risk citizens and protect the lives of the front line health care workers in these facilities. This is a heartbreaking situation for loved ones, but the rising rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations leaves us no choice.”

The sentimental tweet would have us think that our elderly citizens are fine. They’re in their nursing homes, watching TV and painting flowers on rocks, or whatever it is that old folks do, safe from the inferno of COVID-19 that rages outside their walls.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. The governor was correct about this being heartbreaking for their loved ones, but he’s missing a rather large point: This is devastating to the residents.

And it’s not even working.

In spite of Gov. McMaster’s declaration of protection, the virus had seeped in. The 21- to 40-year-old demographic that makes up 40% of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina included the caregivers at my mother’s community. A lot of staff was out sick. Stretches of four or five days passed when she saw no one but the person who left a tray. Those were very dark days. Her knee became weak to the point of buckling.

Before COVID-19, my mother was a very busy woman. At 91, she has no dementia. She’s been a life-long bridge player and was a highly sought-after partner, playing two or three times a week. She went to the gym daily. I took her shopping and to the hairdresser and to doctor’s appointments.

By mid-March, her community stopped all outside visitation and interaction between the residents of independent and assisted living facilities. Bridge games were permanently canceled.

One day at the end of March, Mom told me she’d heard Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, say there would be no return to normal life for at least two years.

Mom had been a registered nurse who ran an ICU in Boston, so she knew Birx spoke the truth. After she told me she’d spent two sleepless nights wondering what her next two years would look like, I called her doctor to ask if he’d increase her anti-depressants. He did.

We talk about the usual stuff on the phone, her aches and pains, my kids and grandchildren, “The Crew,” as she calls them. One day I was telling her about a new recipe I’d found for fried shrimp. “I’ll make it for you the next time you come over,” I told her.

“I don’t know that there will be a next time,” she said, and a lump grew in my throat. My mom raised me to be an honest woman, and I couldn’t argue the point.

Gov. McMaster removed almost all limitations to businesses beginning Aug. 3 because he can’t keep businesses closed indefinitely.

He’s leaving the restrictions imposed on nursing homes in place because, evidently, he can keep them closed indefinitely.

But even with the restrictions, my mom is not safe. COVID-19 is still a roaring lion, threatening to consume them all.

Incredibly, the governor has paved the way to reopen the football stadiums. “Everybody wants football,” he said. I imagine he thinks this move will appeal to his base. Just like refusing to mandate masks or follow the CDC guidelines.

I’d like to tell Gov. McMaster that I vote. My mom votes, and The Crew votes. The thousands of South Carolina residents who live in nursing homes vote, as do their caregivers. The families of the elderly people who have died from COVID-19 also may have some strong feelings about his lack of leadership.

And when you’re tailgating at a football game this fall, raise a glass to my mom. Her name is Louise, and it’s the honorable thing to do. After all, she’s paying your price of admission.

Elizabeth Kalman is a mosaic artist who lives by Noisette Creek in North Charleston.