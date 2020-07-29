Commentary: Flexibility and power of community are keys to making right choice for students

As health care providers and parents, we are frequently asked whether students should return to school during the coronavirus pandemic. There are multiple options: traditional instruction, hybrid models that integrate online and in-person learning or an entirely online program.
Each choice is rife with challenges and potentially negative consequences for the economy, educational success, family dynamics and even the mental health of parents, children and teachers. Parents must make a choice that will impact their family for months without complete information; we continually learn more about COVID-19, and rapidly develop new approaches for treatment and public health protection in light of new information.
Under the circumstances, it is impossible to serve the needs and skills of all students perfectly. But some children are more severely impacted than others by the lack of access to a classroom environment. This includes students with learning disabilities or customized education plans; those whose families lack access to supplies or the internet; and those whose parents are unable to work from home. Some children lack food, others live in abusive or dangerous homes. This pandemic has placed society’s inequalities into sharp relief, and has demonstrated how disadvantages impair the education and well-being of many children. All children benefit from in-school learning, but for children in these sorts of situations, a classroom can serve as the respite or safety net necessary for their future ability to function or survive.
For these reasons, schools, teachers and parents must be flexible and innovative this year. If your child has access to the materials needed to support home learning, we urge you to choose this option. This reduces school populations, decreases class size, aids physical distancing and permits schools to focus on students most in need of in-person learning.
Online programs provide lessons and teacher support so families don't need to develop assignments or curricula. Nevertheless, at least one adult must supervise students. During the spring shutdown, parents frequently noted the difficulty of working from home while meeting their children’s educational needs. One approach to alleviating this problem is for families to form small educational cohorts. This approach enables parents to share resources, expertise and time. For example, parents who are talented writers could oversee writing projects, and parent scientists could conduct cool experiments.
One Los Angeles neighborhood famously formed a cohort last spring. A parent whose children participated in the group reported the joy of watching her former Marine neighbor lead the children in squats and push-ups. Small groups of students can work online in the same house under the supervision of one adult while the other adults work or tend to other responsibilities. Students would benefit from social interaction in a controlled, less risky environment than a densely packed school.
In unprecedented times, creative and/or unusual solutions are necessary. The pandemic calls upon us to support one other. In-person schooling is a precious resource, but if we rely upon our community to serve one another, it can be reserved for those most in need of its benefits. If we do it right, we can provide in-school instruction to those who most need it and stem the spread of this virus sooner rather than later. Please consider it.
Michael Seemuller, M.D., FAAFP, is the medical director for AnMed Health Wren Family Medicine and the chairman of Quality and Safety for AnMed's Physician Network.
M. Carmela Epright, Ph.D. is a professor of philosophy at Furman University, a clinical professor of neuropsychiatry and behavioral sciences and a clinical professor of biomedical sciences at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Mr. Seemuller and Ms. Epright are members of the South Carolina Pandemic Healthcare Ethics Advisory Committee.