Commentary: 'Failure is success if we learn from it'

So said Malcolm Forbes. Our health care delivery system failed to provide the ideal environment to heal the sick from COVID-19. All physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses and other caregivers need to be recognized for their heroism during our COVID-19 crisis. They have delivered the best medical care available and compassion to their patients who were isolated from their families in a system burdened with complexity, bureaucracy and perverse financial incentives.
The practitioners on the front line in the war against the virus were primary care and emergency room providers. Our lack of primary care providers caused our emergency rooms to receive patients that could have been triaged and treated at home via telemedicine provided by primary care teams.
The virus shows a disproportionate adverse effect on the elderly and people with underlying chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. The pandemic also has exposed racial disparities having a much more deleterious effect on the black community, especially in the large metropolitan areas where chronic disease is more prevalent in these communities. Because much of the population has at least one chronic condition the need for a beefed-up primary care system is needed along with improved access.
Primary care is where chronic conditions are managed and the risk factors for the development of chronic conditions are eliminated. Numerous studies support the value of a primary care team’s ability to generate a healthier population while driving down costs by eliminating ER visits and hospitalizations. The same studies show that the development of a trust relationship between a provider and a patient increases patient compliance with chronic disease care plans and the elimination of medical risk factors.
The primary care model needs to be enhanced. The care team should consist of medical clinicians and all other disciplines that can provide support and care in the home and management of the social determinants of health. They also need to be paid to keep their populations healthy vs. only getting paid when they are sick as the current “fee for service” system does. This means that care teams should be paid a capitated rate per person.
During this pandemic, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services authorized practitioners to be paid while dispensing care using telemedicine. Most insurance companies followed suit. Paying clinicians for their knowledge irrespective of how it is dispensed makes sense. It is unclear if CMS will revert. Currently, 60% of primary care physicians are not sure what they will get paid for telehealth consultations. Routine and chronic care visits are being severely limited by 90% of the practices due to the virus damaging their revenue with some practices worried that they may have to shut down at a time they are needed the most. Capitated payments would allow clinicians to concentrate on the patient and not having to endure the cost and aggravation of an archaic billing system with codes that include “injured while knitting or crocheting.”
Primary care teams include nurse practitioners and physician assistants. CMS is allowing them to perform additional functions without direct physician supervision during the pandemic. This practice should continue. Well trained, they are fully capable of managing chronic disease and eliminating medical risk factors. A recent study within the Veterans Administration demonstrated that PAs and NPs provided complex chronic disease management with equal outcomes and lower cost than the physicians in the system.
Our medical education system is not producing the primary caregivers we need, and the number per 10,000 population is decreasing. The number of medical students seeking primary care careers is decreasing. It’s pure economics — specialists get paid more. The physician payment system needs to be turned upside down. Primary care needs to be rewarded for keeping patients well and away from the specialist, emergency rooms and hospitals. As the demand for primary care increases, the demand for specialty care decreases. This can be done with well-staffed primary care teams concentrating on the medical as well as social needs.
Telehealth is essential and giving more authority to nurse practitioners and physician assistants is needed to address the shortage of primary care providers. Taking care delivery to the home environment managed by a primary care team can be more effective, convenient and much less costly. COVID-19 is proving two dramatic realities. Our physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, social workers, pharmacists and all other direct care personnel are the best, but they are operating in a system that must be reformed.
James H. “Jed” Suddeth Jr. is a former board chairman at Richland Memorial Hospital and vice chairman of Palmetto Health. He is CEO of Suddeth Healthcare Solutions LLC.