Commentary: Extend COVID-19 jobless benefits to prevent deeper crisis

When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, lawmakers, government agencies and courts across the country acted swiftly and responsibly to mitigate the public health and economic damage created by the virus. Evictions were suspended, unemployment benefits were expanded, and both federal and state governments tried to find creative ways to protect people from the virus, while also encouraging them to social distance and reduce large crowds.
For a time, we came together and resolved to fight this virus with the renewed understanding that such problems as unemployment, missing rent and lacking health insurance were caused by forces outside of an individual’s control. Though the unemployment rate reached historic highs, the consequences of job loss were held at bay by these policies.
But now, our U.S. senators are failing us, and the consequences will be devastating.
In South Carolina, the coronavirus infection rate is skyrocketing, and it’s become harder than ever to decide whether it’s safe to return to work, especially if we have high risk factors. To make matters worse, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, originally introduced as part of the CARES Act, will expire at the end of this month, with no scheduled replacement.
If this program expires, we will be on the precipice of an even worse crisis than we’re already living through.
We cannot allow this to happen. The Senate must take immediate action to extend the program. This $600 per week unemployment insurance benefit is essential to keeping our economy afloat and helping the unemployed pay their bills while the virus continues to slow the economy. Without the extension of this benefit, the number of families experiencing hunger, lack of health care, homelessness and too many other problems to list will continue climbing to historic highs.
Though the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented, our lawmakers’ inaction is making it worse. Pretending the laws of biology and economics do not exist will not make this crisis go away. Leaders in Washington must stop dragging their feet. We must extend the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program so our neighbors who’ve been hit hardest by this crisis can pay their bills until they can safely go back to work. The best time to act was months ago, but the second-best time to act is now.
Sue Berkowitz is director of SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center in Columbia.
