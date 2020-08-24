Commentary: Expanding apprenticeships critical to Trump's or Biden's success

Whether it’s a second term for President Donald Trump or a Joe Biden administration, creating pathways for the unemployed, youth and minorities to better jobs is critical for the success of the economy.
When states shut down their economies, governors expected the crisis to be brief and jobs to return within a few months. Sadly, too many small businesses have permanently closed and big ones like American Airlines, AMC and Brooks Brothers are succumbing to competition that has been building for years.
Even Cisco Systems and Microsoft are planning substantial layoffs.
Many cities were losing their allure before the pandemic. Zooming and the cloud make remote work easier, and the number of workers and residents in Manhattan and other urban centers will be fewer even after the health crisis passes.
Restaurants, stores and other services will follow patrons. Cities that raised taxes, imposed congestion fees and let public transportation decline will lose sales taxes, transit fares and even students.
Suburban homes will feature more offices, but class and racial divisions will harden.
For now, distance schooling is crude, challenges student attention spans and stresses parents, but that’s because it’s mostly being done in a panic. If schools learn — like universities — to harness high-quality media into engaging formats, children might prefer learning at home a few days a week.
That’s great for professionals in jobs who can work remotely, but it will be a hardship for working-class employees..
All this will create more conflict between low-income parents who want schools open for meals five days a week and professionals who might prefer leaner schedules.
It’s easy to subsidize high-speed internet for low-income households, but mandating higher wages and more unionization, as social justice advocates and Joe Biden propose, would raise prices and destroy as many jobs and lives as it improves.
Middle-class professionals will buy more delivered meals and groceries, render jobless public-facing service workers and further segregate society.
Reshoring factories will spread beyond face masks and prescription drugs. For example, Nokia’s and Ericsson’s production in China are becoming hostage to the Huawei confrontation and looking to move supply chains to safer locations. And other manufacturers in China, like Foxconn, are rethinking supply chains for production not earmarked for its domestic market.
This movement won’t recreate assembly-line jobs and unions,as Biden’s Buy American platform promises. Instead, reshoring and the shift to distance learning, working and collaboration will create new jobs in technology spaces, especially in software engineering, content development, sales and network management.
Those jobs are too often not where high school graduates and the unemployed live, and beefing up community college programs won’t put aspiring workers in the right places with the right skills.
Whoever wins the election, the president should send legislation to Congress to build out the Labor Department apprenticeship program. And challenge big businesses that say they can’t find enough qualified minority candidates to create more apprenticeships.
Those jobs generally pay $15 an hour and, after two years, result in jobs that pay better than what average college graduates earn. But students need to live near those programs to enroll.
Loans are needed for transportation and housing, and the students, banks and sponsoring firms should share risks that students don’t complete programs or land suitable jobs.
We need to stop trying to send so many young folks to college, where too often they don’t get the jobs skills needed in a rapidly evolving economy. It would be better to create a marketplace for training and employment among enterprises.
Peter Morici is an economist and emeritus business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist.