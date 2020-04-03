Commentary: EMS workers are on the front lines of the pandemic. They need protection.

Across the country, in large urban areas as well as small rural communities, EMTs and paramedics are serving on the front lines of our nation's war against the COVID-19 pandemic, oftentimes without the necessary supplies and equipment to ensure the safety of their patients and themselves.

Emergency medical services are responding to increasing calls from patients with suspected or positively diagnosed coronavirus, in addition to 911 calls for patients with severe injuries and illness, including cardiac arrests and strokes.

All EMS systems, whether they are public, private or a combination of both, are struggling. The additional burdens placed upon our EMS systems and personnel are challenging even for the strongest systems.

We are blessed here in Charleston to have a top-notch, award winning EMS system staffed by the best professionals I have ever had the opportunity to work with. I was honored to be working with them years ago, when the system planned to ensure that a surge capacity regarding medical supplies would be there when we needed it. Unfortunately, none of us could have foreseen the length and complication of the pandemic.

The lack of medical supplies, particularly personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, goggles and gowns as well as ventilators, other essential medical supplies and medications, is endangering our EMTs and paramedics, their families and colleagues. It also is endangering their patients in many areas of the Lowcountry, state and nation.

In some areas, EMS personnel have to use improvised or recycled PPEs. As the days click by, a growing number of EMTs and paramedics are being infected with the COVID-19 virus, removing their ability to answer 911 calls. Some are fighting for their lives on respirators.

According to an online national tracking system developed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, as of March 26, there already had been 6,229 EMS and fire personnel exposed to the coronavirus, 1,835 had been quarantined and 113 had become infected with the illness.

While some states have implemented priority testing for their EMS personnel, many have yet to enact it. The U.S. Public Health Service has given EMS personnel testing its lowest priority.

We appreciate the efforts of Congress and the Trump administration to support states as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thank them for passing crucial relief and stimulus bills in the past couple of weeks.

However, these legislative packages do not provide direct funding relief or protection to our nation's EMTs and paramedics. Funds to support the pandemic response are being provided to state government and/or hospitals, which in most cases do not trickle down to EMS.

About 85% of the EMS agencies in South Carolina receive little to no funding from programs such as the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund and the Assistance to Firefighter Grants. In some communities, particularly the rural areas of our state, EMS is on the brink of collapse.

Why should we, in Charleston, worry about the rural areas? They are the backbone of an EMS system that responds to those in need in their community, whether they live there or are traveling through.

For EMS to sustain its services and protect its personnel, federal leaders must:

• Give priority to testing for EMS personnel and their families.

• Give priority access to PPE for EMS personnel.

• Give priority access to EMS agencies for vital pre-hospital medications.

• Reimburse all EMS agencies for overtime wages paid to employees and additional costs necessary to provide emergency medical services during the public health pandemic.

• Reimburse EMTs and paramedics for the cost of day care for EMS personnel with children.

• Provide direct funding to all EMS agencies for ventilators and other needed medical equipment.

• Provide direct funding to EMS to purchase ambulances.

• Allow use of the A0998 HCPCS code for EMS to respond and transport patients to the appropriate health care facility, not necessarily the hospital, freeing up hospital beds.

• Ensure all EMS personnel are covered in all applicable COVID-19 provisions by specifically including Emergency Medical Services providers and personnel.

Together, we must work as a community that recognizes all first responders, whether they be law enforcement, fire or EMS. Funding for these important and brave men and women will ensure an operational EMS and first-responder system for the pandemic and any disasters that may come our way.

Don Lundy is a 42-year veteran paramedic and a retired EMS chief for Charleston County. He is president of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians Foundation.