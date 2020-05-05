Commentary: Earth shows its resilience and teaches us a lesson

In recent days, there has been a great deal of attention given to the fact that the air is getting cleaner in major population areas, because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pictures of mountains, usually obscured by smog, have popped up on the internet. Scenic beauty is rebounding near cities. Air quality monitors are jubilant, and streams are running clearer. Shipwrecks, hundreds of feet deep at the bottom of the Great Lakes, can now be seen from the air.
All of this should encourage us greatly — and teach us a profound lesson — even if you are in that small group of people who reject the science of climate change.
It should be obvious to everyone that Mother Earth is showing her resilience — over a very short period of time.
It might behoove us to wonder what might occur if we used our common sense, instead of a mindset attached to the traditional way of doing things and the corporate profits of the fossil fuel industry, replete with their well-known and commonly fallacious lobbying machines.
Their arguments are old and worn out. They ignore (and lie about) the greater concerns of human health and the environment which so greatly affects that. They are only concerned about the bottom line and shareholder dividends. The only exceptions are generally publicity stunts designed to deflect public attention from their dirty deeds.
This would be a good time for us to acknowledge that we can affect positive change through intelligent human action. We need to realize that the green energy economy now employs many more people than fossil fuels. We need to invest in those companies and pull money from the traditional energy sector.
We also need to realize that our current administration, which claims to be “draining the swamp,” is actually flooding it by implementing regressive policies that benefit big polluters.
By appointing a career coal lobbyist to head the Environmental Protection Agency, the president has overseen paradigm shifts in anti-pollution regulations which have opened the floodgates to known carcinogens and lethal poisons like mercury, arsenic, deadly particulate matter and more.
President Donald Trump says that we have the “cleanest air and water on earth” — which is blatantly false. He claims that many environmental safeguards “are no longer needed.” In reality, the environment is like a garden, which must be lovingly cared for with vigor to keep it from being overgrown with weeds.
Many of the regulatory rollbacks we are seeing are attached to things like the Clean Water Act and others, with initiatives created by the excellent environmental vision of the Nixon administration.
Those regulations were created to mitigate the known environmental challenges of 1970. Many newer challenges are now well known which have not even begun to be addressed.
Childhood leukemia has risen 35% since 1975. According to Dr. Catherine Metayer, Ph.D., “When you see an increase, that fast, over a short period of time, most likely it is going to be driven by environmental factors.” This would seem to indicate a need for stricter regulations of pollution — not less.
I find this to be especially profound as we have a vibrant pro-life movement embracing birth of all unborn, but neglecting what quality of environment those children will be born into.
I guess we could just keep ignoring the facts and keep watching the television commercials with lawyers hawking cash settlements from big polluters for this poison or that. Or we could make responsible, better choices for the future.
While every technology has its downside, the future belongs to green energy. We should seize the opportunity to act with vigor and demand that our politicians with ties to big polluters get on board.
There is no good excuse to reelect any elected official who takes large donations from big polluters. Follow the money and send them home.
Rick Baumann is the founder of Murrells Inlet Seafood. He has received the Jefferson Foundation Award for public service and is a graduate of the Riley Institute for Diversified Leadership at Furman University. He serves on several boards including the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce.