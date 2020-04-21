Commentary: Earth Day is a reminder that climate change is the next crisis

Climate change poses a risk to children’s health, especially during a pandemic, and Earth Day is the perfect reminder that we need to ensure a better environment and quality of life for our children.
Why is climate change important amid a global pandemic? Because everything is occurring on the background of climate change.
Climate change affects disease spread, leading to introduction of new diseases like COVID-19 in humans. Air pollution, a contributor to climate change, increases respiratory illnesses, weakening people’s ability to fight the novel coronavirus. Climate change also exaggerates health disparities and multiples risk factors of dying from COVID-19, with new data showing African Americans suffering more than any other ethnicity in South Carolina.
The CDC has warned that the impacts of climate change “endanger our health by affecting our food and water sources, the air we breathe, the weather we experience and our interactions with the built and natural environments.”
Global warming and changing weather patterns mean animals and insects move to new habitats. They can carry infections, such as Lyme disease, into new areas and this can be deadly in children. New interactions between humans and animals create a perfect environment for virus mutation, potentially becoming animal-to-human transmission. People are then vulnerable to never-before-seen diseases like COVID-19.
One way to mitigate global warming is to decrease air pollution. Air pollution exists in several forms, mostly from burning fossil fuels and vehicle emissions. History shows air pollution is associated with increased deaths during epidemics. During the 1918 influenza pandemic, cities that used more coal had tens of thousands of extra deaths compared to cities that used less. During the 2002 SARS epidemic, the mortality rate was higher in areas with more air pollution.
This pattern is emerging with COVID-19. Harvard University researchers found that even a small increase in air pollution in a U.S. county is associated with a 15% increase in mortality from the virus.
The CDC has warned that people with moderate or severe asthma may be at an increased risk for COVID-19. Children’s lungs are more vulnerable to toxic fumes from air pollution, and studies have shown a direct correlation with asthma and allergies. Decreasing air pollution could help reduce the severity of viral pandemics, now and in the future.
Both climate change and pandemics unearth inequalities in our health care system and delivery. COVID-19 is disproportionately targeting groups of color, in part due to higher rates of underlying conditions. As pediatricians, we are the first line of defense for children with asthma and we see how it affects children of color. African American children have 138,000 asthma attacks each year attributable to natural gas air pollutants and die at a higher rate than white children with asthma.
Those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and climate change are least able to afford it. When drastic changes to daily life are required, like evacuations due to extreme weather or social distancing, people with limited resources do not have safe options. Jobs are lost, mental health worsens and South Carolinians suffer.
The Environmental Protection Agency projects that the Southeast will “experience some of the largest adverse health impacts” in the U.S. due to climate change. The American Academy of Pediatrics warns that “climate change poses threats to human health, safety and security” and calls for education, collaboration and advocacy.
Climate change policies are needed now more than ever. With many businesses closed and travel restricted, carbon emissions are down, but these benefits will not be sustained unless climate change becomes a priority. Relaxing carbon standards will only harm our children’s health, now and in the future. Our lawmakers should ensure stimulus packages help clean-energy businesses like solar energy, incentivize production or purchase of zero-emission vehicles, and continue protecting South Carolinians’ access to clean air and water.
South Carolina needs to act now on climate change for our children’s future. Pandemic solutions are climate change solutions. We’ve demonstrated that we can work together through a pandemic crisis. Climate change is the next crisis.
Steph Lee, M.D., MPH, FAAP, and Hayley Guilkey, M.D., FAAP, are South Carolina pediatricians and climate change advocates for the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.