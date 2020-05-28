Commentary: Don't cut unemployment insurance until it's safe to go back to work

We were disappointed to read the editorial staff's recommendation that pandemic unemployment insurance benefits be discontinued after July 31. This benefit provides the unemployed worker with an additional $600 a week during these very difficult times.
This recommendation is not only short-sighted and impractical; it would be harmful to many of our state’s most vulnerable workers. While we are all hoping for a quick recovery, it is clear this will be a slow process, leaving many South Carolinians needing this benefit well past July.
The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed our economy. Job losses have been staggering. In South Carolina, the unemployment claims reported thus far for March and April amounted to 350,476, indicating unemployment rates that dwarf what was experienced during the Great Recession.
It was appropriate that the Congress stepped in to approve a major stimulus package in early April, which expanded unemployment insurance benefits for the rapidly increasing number of people in need. This policy has salvaged the livelihoods of tens of thousands of S.C. households and probably saved the lives of many people across our state. It has also ensured that some money can continue to circulate in our economy, to keep others employed who were fortunate enough to not lose their jobs because of the pandemic shutdown.
Providing people with resources equal to a living wage is one of the soundest policy decisions our country has made in a long time. Charleston was the epicenter of the eviction crisis prior to the pandemic, as people’s wages did not meet the need for the necessities of food, housing and utilities.
This infusion of funds only elevates what we all know is true: People in Charleston and our entire state cannot continue to support themselves on the low wages we have accepted as adequate for far too long. We must recognize this as true and begin to work toward long-term solutions that will curb this cycle of poverty and injustice.
Providing ample unemployment insurance does not mean that those who have become unemployed are not eager and willing to go back to work when it is practical. We know the people of our state want to work and support themselves. However, there are so many factors that must still be considered. Many in our workforce — particularly women, who bear the burden of caregiving — are caring for children who are out of school or taking care of sick family members. Others are rightly concerned that their employers cannot or will not guarantee their safety on the job. These complex and changing variables leave so many in our state faced with the impossible choice of keeping themselves and their families safe or being able to provide income.
Curtailing unemployment insurance is akin to turning off the hoses while the fire still blazes. We must continue to put out the fires, and we must also address the conditions that created the fire in the first place. Low wages, insufficient access to health insurance and childcare, unattainable housing and transportation — all these together cause people who were already in an economically precarious position to spiral out of control.
Unemployment insurance is designed to take care of our people and our economy at the worst of times. We need to examine our values and help people in our workforce succeed when they can return to work. These are hard and important policy decisions that must be made. We should take this opportunity to not go back to business as usual. We must understand that we are at a juncture where we can get it right or get it wrong and leave countless South Carolinians behind in financial uncertainty.
Until there is a vaccine, there will be no return to “business as usual.” We cannot expect our workforce to bear the health and economic risks of working before it is safe or reasonable to do so. We need to extend this benefit until we have a safe vaccine and expanded protections for working South Carolinians, and in doing so, make sure we provide the support that our families desperately need.
Sue Berkowitz is director of the SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center. Ann Warner is chief executive officer of the Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network in Columbia.