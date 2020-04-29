Commentary: COVID-19 pandemic is no time to skip childhood vaccinations

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more and more parents are canceling routine health checkups for their children, leading to steep declines in vaccination rates. While parents’ worries about coronavirus exposure are understandable, their actions may aid the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and whooping cough.
Parental concerns about vaccines existed long before COVID-19. In many parts of the United States, vaccination rates have dropped precipitously in recent years. Not surprisingly, these declines were accompanied by the resurgence of diseases such as measles, which was once considered effectively eliminated in the U.S. This trend led the World Health Organization in 2019 to declare vaccine hesitancy — parents’ decision to deny or delay vaccines for their children — as an imminent threat to global health.
COVID-19 appears to be worsening this problem, making parents fearful a doctor’s visit may expose their kids to the disease.
Even amid this pandemic, getting vaccinations is important. Failing to do so creates great risk for children and our public health.
Here are five things parents should know:
• Getting a vaccine is safe, even during the pandemic. Administering vaccinations is considered an essential public health measure, and medical practices around the country continue to offer these services. Some even offer drive-thru options. But even getting a vaccine shot in a pediatrician’s office is unlikely to increase a child’s exposure to COVID-19. Many medical practices are posting on their websites the measures they take to protect patients from COVID-19. Parents concerned about the safety of vaccines also can call their pediatricians.
• While our attention has shifted to COVID-19, measles, influenza and other preventable diseases continue to threaten children’s health. In 2019, the U.S. reported the most measles cases in more than 10 years. Just this month, we wrapped up a devastating flu season in which there were more than 39 million cases and more than 24,000 flu-related deaths. Routine vaccinations are the safest way to protect children.
• For measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, high rates of vaccination have been key to sustaining herd immunity. In many communities, vaccination rates for measles and other diseases aren’t high enough to sustain it. If large numbers of children fail to get routine vaccines, we will continue to diminish herd immunity. That will create risks for children with preexisting conditions such as cancer who cannot receive vaccines.
• Social distancing may be our best tool for COVID-19, but it’s not going to offer long-term protection from measles and other diseases. Staying home and washing our hands may temporarily help prevent cases of vaccine-preventable diseases in children. But these benefits will disappear quickly as stay-home measures and travel restrictions are eased. As parents return to workplaces and children go back to school, under-immunized children will be most susceptible to new cases of vaccine-preventable diseases. Ensuring children are up-to-date with vaccines also will help prevent a rush to catch up on immunizations once restrictions are eased.
• As our health systems are strained, the last thing we need are hospitalizations due to preventable diseases. Vaccinations prevent an estimated 2.5 million deaths in children under 5 annually; the number of illnesses and hospitalizations prevented are even higher.
The fear of a novel infectious disease like COVID-19 is understandable, and parents are right to want to keep their kids safe. But denying or delaying vaccines for measles and other preventable diseases does just the opposite. We shouldn’t let our worry about one infectious disease make our kids and our communities more vulnerable to others.
Lavanya Vasudevan is an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Duke University and a researcher at the Duke Global Health Institute, where she studies infectious diseases and vaccine hesitancy.