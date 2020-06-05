Commentary: Congress should mitigate unintended financial harm to physicians' practices

Across South Carolina and our nation, physicians are upholding the values of the Hippocratic oath, tirelessly working alongside nurses and other health care workers “to help the sick,” heroically risking their own health and safety to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 9,000 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.
Apart from the risks of treating COVID-19 patients, physicians’ practices and hospitals are facing a financial crisis that will adversely affect our health care system after the pandemic has been controlled. State and local governments across the country ordered hospitals and clinics to suspend or cancel elective surgery and other nonurgent procedures as well as routine checkups as a means to slow the spread of the coronavirus and preserve health care resources for the sickest patients. But this has produced unintended harm to medical providers.
Patient volumes plummeted between 50% and 90% for many physician practices, eliminating critical revenue sources upon which physicians depend. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, national health care employment declined by 43,000 in March and by 1.4 million in April, including 243,000 jobs lost in physicians’ offices in April. According to an early April report from the American Academy of Family Physicians, as many as 60,000 family practices nationally could scale back or close by the end of June, threatening the jobs of 800,000 health care workers.
Hospitals and health systems in South Carolina have taken drastic measures to continue operations, including decreasing the workforce considered nonessential to COVID care and decreasing salaries. For example, the Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina laid off 900 workers and cut many employees’ salaries by 15% to 20%. Rural facilities face even greater pressure. When the 82-bed MUSC Health Chester, the only hospital in that county, stopped admitting new patients in early April, that resulted in the layoff of dozens of workers.
In addition to loss of income, physicians employed at hospitals or other health care entities who were laid off may face the additional hardship of noncompete clauses in their contracts that prevent them from working elsewhere in their communities, disrupting their lives and severing physician-patient relationships. Last year, the Charleston County Medical Society and the South Carolina Medical Association began advocating for elimination of such clauses for S.C. physicians as a condition for employment.
Financial stress in the health care system will worsen as increasing numbers of workers across the economy become unemployed, thereby losing their employer-sponsored health insurance. Various estimates indicate more than 7 million Americans will lose their health insurance by the end of June. Providing coverage via Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates would only partially bridge the financial gap for physicians’ practices.
Congress has provided some financial help to hospitals and physicians for lost revenue attributable to COVID-19, including care for uninsured patients, as part of the CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program and health care Enhancement Act, and via the Provider Relief Fund and Medicare program. An initial focus on hospitals was surely warranted for COVID-19, particularly for financially fragile rural hospitals and clinics.
But most physicians are in independent practices or employed by physician-owned groups, including those that provide care to hospital patients but are not employed by the hospitals. It is vital to our health care system that President Trump and Congress support these physician practices so that they can emerge from disruptions caused by the pandemic strong and prepared to continue to take care of our citizens’ health care needs. Physicians working on the pandemic front lines should only have to focus on saving lives, not whether their practices will be able to keep the doors open once this crisis phase has passed.
F. Cleave Ham, M.D., worked as a radiologist in a hospital-based private group radiology practice in Charleston for 32 years.