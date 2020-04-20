Commentary: Books can help us weather the COVID-19 pandemic

By the time you finish reading this column, you’ll feel more creative, less anxious about these uncertain days and more closely connected with your community and the larger world.
That, at least, is what the research suggests about the benefits of reading.
Amid the social isolation and collective constraint of the coronavirus pandemic, there may be no simpler way to improve the quality of our lives. It’s a great time, it turns out, to put down the phone and pick up a good book.
Far more than entertainment or distraction, reading both concentrates the mind and relaxes the body. It actively engages the imagination in a way that reduces tension, creating mental responses to a different environment. Just six minutes of reading can reduce stress by up to 68%, a 2009 study from the University of Sussex found.
Books, literature, stories can inform our thoughts, expand our knowledge and light up our dreams. They help to shape our identity, frame our moral universe, clarify our choices and lend form to our lives. They give us the chance to participate in worlds beyond our reach, while affirming our place in the family of humankind.
That may be why book readers are more likely to contribute to the civic life of their community, whether that means volunteering time or doing a favor for a neighbor, a 2008 Canadian study found.
In times of trial and turmoil, stories can help ascribe purpose to struggle and meaning to loss. They can kindle memories and strengthen the connections that create a sense of companionship. They can improve our capacity for understanding different people and perspectives.
As we retreat from physical interaction, books enable us all, as readers, to experience the fullness of civilization, as if each story might somehow be part of our own.
Nothing takes the place of good times with family and friends. Reading literary fiction, though, makes us more empathic, improves our ability to detect and interpret the emotions of others and helps us to navigate complex social relationships, additional research shows.
We may not be able to recreate the interaction of lively conversation on the printed page. Well-written dialogue, though, can prompt the mind with the spirit of discussion, intimacy or debate.
And, while turning the page is no walk in the woods, authentic description found in biographies, historical narratives, fiction and other works can guide us to commune with nature in a different way.
Reading improves concentration, expands vocabulary and sharpens the mind. Processing a story activates multiple regions of the brain and increases brain connectivity - responsible for communication from one part of the brain to another.
“As you read these words,” writes startup guru Thomas Oppong, “your brain is decoding a series of abstract symbols and synthesizing the results into complex ideas.”
That improves so-called “fluid intelligence,” the ability to solve problems, perceive patterns and respond to change in creative ways.
The human capacity for telling and listening to stories, anthropologists believe, gave the species an evolutionary leg up. Long before the invention of writing, telling stories helped humans survive.
Through stories, elders passed on knowledge. Hunters shared skills and warned of hazard. Mothers advanced health and healing. Explorers revealed what lay beyond the next valley.
And, through stories, our ancient forebears learned how to go beyond what we’d experienced to imagine what might be. Safer ways to travel; better ways to build; how to forage and to find, as a group, higher ground.
“We are, with regard to fiction, the same people as our prehistoric ancestors,” Denis Dutton writes in his book, "The Art Instinct." “Good stories compel our attention. So do good storytellers.”
Storytelling, it turns out, is a superpower, one each of us possesses, whether practiced by journalists rending order from the chaos of the daily news, children sharing their hopes and fears or the writers of fiction or non-fiction books.
That’s what empowered Harper Lee to turn a country lawyer into a paragon of fatherhood in "To Kill a Mockingbird." That’s how Phyllis Reynolds Naylor transformed a mistreated beagle into a singular tribute to the love between a boy and his dog in "Shiloh." That’s how a woman named Sethe embodies the will of an entire race of people striving to overcome the violent injustice of slavery in Toni Morrison’s "Beloved."
In this hour of constraint and uncertainty, we can all call on this superpower for needed solace. All we have to do is pick up a good book and read.
Former Post and Courier reporter Bob Deans is a former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association and author of “The Bicycle Man.”