Commentary: All immigrants need access to COVID-19 tests and treatment to help keep us safe

South Carolina officially has been declared a “red zone” for COVID-19 — our infection, hospitalization and death rates are spiking. Our pediatric ICUs now hold adult patients as adult ICUs reach capacity. It’s clear that the response of our state, and our country, has not worked.
As we enter this new phase, we need U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to ensure universal access to COVID-related testing and treatment. Until all of us are covered, all of us are at risk.
In South Carolina, over 1,200 people have died from the virus. Graham and his Senate colleagues must build upon the House’s foundation to protect the health of the country by ensuring access to testing and treatment for everyone regardless of immigration status.
Millions of people — including many of the nearly 20 million “essential” immigrant workers showing up each day to help our country survive this pandemic— are left without access to COVID-testing and treatment, which places their lives at risk and makes our communities and families less safe. As part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, uninsured South Carolinians will qualify for a special emergency Medicaid program that pays for testing and doctor visits related to COVID-19. Unfortunately, this applies only to South Carolina residents who have a Social Security number and citizenship or qualifying immigration status. which excludes many immigrant “essential workers.” Congress must instead include all people who file taxes in the tax rebate so that people are able to receive vital cash assistance as the pandemic wreaks economic havoc with every household.
Across the United States, there are 27,000 DACA recipients working as doctors, nurses and paramedics and almost 2 million immigrant medical and health care workers risking their lives to care for COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, under South Carolina law, lawfully residing immigrants such as DACA recipients are barred from obtaining professional licenses and have to pay out-of-state tuition rates at South Carolina public universities. As South Carolina’s cases grow and our hospitals brace themselves for health care worker shortages, we need to support all health care workers, including South Carolina’s 8,268 immigrant health care workers. Not only do we need to ensure federal legislation includes access to testing and treatment for all South Carolinians, we also need our state Legislature to pass the College Access and Workforce Development Act. That would give lawfully residing immigrants, such as DACA recipients and applicants for humanitarian immigration relief, access to higher education and professional licenses, allowing them to join South Carolina’s understaffed clinics and hospitals.
Without universal access to proper testing and treatment, it’s impossible to carry out an effective public health strategy and slow the spread of the virus.
The fix is simple, but Sens. Graham and Scott must act. The Senate is negotiating the next COVID-19 spending package, and by including language that ensures COVID-19-related services are available under emergency Medicaid, Congress can ensure that immigrant eligibility requirements do not apply.
For our collective health, members of Congress must ensure everyone in the United States has access to care regardless of immigration status.
Eliza Varadi, M.D., IBCLC, FAAP, is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Immigrant Child and Family Health and the S.C. AAP.