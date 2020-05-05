Columbia's Todd & Moore tries to regain momentum after coronavirus closure ends

COLUMBIA — Sporting goods store Todd & Moore might seem like a business that would be endangered by a coronavirus shutdown.

The independent Columbia sporting goods store is operating at a time when most sports equipment and clothes are sold by big-box retailers in the suburbs or over the internet. The three co-owners of the 76-year-old business in Columbia are all in their late 60s or early 70s.

A state order to stem the spread of the coronavirus shut down many retailers in March, the middle of what usually is a busy season for Todd & Moore as spring sports ramp up.

Still, they were inclined to wait it out and reopen to their loyal customer base in the building at 620 Huger St. that Todd & Moore has occupied since 1969, said co-owner Chuck Todd.

"We are planning to be here as long as our health is OK," said Todd, 68.

The Vista store is ringing up about 50 percent of its usual business since it reopened April 23, he said.

That's actually up substantially from where it was before they closed three weeks before, after Gov. Henry McMaster said many types of stores, including sporting goods retailers, had to close. In the days before the closure, the store's business had dropped to about 25 percent of normal, Todd said, as rainy weather and then coronavirus concerns took their toll.

Tood & Moore was closed for three weeks when many of its big-box competitors could stay open. Walmart stayed open as a grocery retailer, though the entire store was available to shoppers. Academy Sports and Outdoors also stayed open, deemed essential since it sells guns and ammunition.

"That doesn't really seem fair," Todd said.

Even when the store was closed, Todd & Moore did not lay off any full-time employees, and many of the part-timers were college students who left town anyway, he said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The store was able to do that, in part, because it qualified for federal relief through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The store received its payment last week.

Todd said he believes that sales will recover, but not immediately. "I'm optimistic that by back to school it will be picking back up again."

Changes on Millwood

Businesses in the 3100 block of Millwood Avenue are relocating to make space for a new retail center that will be anchored by a Starbucks. The redevelopment was approved by city zoning review last September.

Among the businesses that will be relocating are Birdhouse Antiques, which has moved out of its pagoda-shaped building at 3109 Millwood. So too will Revente's Second Chances, the consignment shop that donates its sales proceeds to The Women's Shelter.

Both stores will reopen in June, though neither has disclosed its new location. Revente's Second Chances will stay in the Millwood Avenue area, according to its Facebook page.

Another business in the complex, pet groomer Groomingdale's of Columbia, reopens on Tuesday in its new location, 4424 Devine St.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.