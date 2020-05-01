Columbiana, most popular Midlands mall, opens doors as department stores also reopen

COLUMBIA — The most heavily trafficked mall in the Midlands, Columbiana Centre, reopened Friday, joining several of the big department stores in returning to business.

The mall opened with reduced hours, according to its website. For now the mall will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays. The mall had been closed since March 23 as the governor's office limited what types of businesses could be open. Restaurants in the mall with separate exits had been allowed to serve food for carryout.

The mall will have additional precautions in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus, according to its webpage. Those measures will include hand-sanitizing stations, reminders about social distancing and increased cleanings.

There will be no seating available in the mall's food court, and restaurants there can serve only carryout items.

Other big retailers are reopening, too. Belk stores at Columbiana and across South Carolina began to reopen Friday, according to a plan the company announced earlier in the week. Belk operates 35 stores in South Carolina.

Dillard's department stores across the state are expected to open on Monday, according to the company website. The company has stores in Columbiana, Northwoods Mall in Charleston, Haywood Mall in Greenville and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

Macy's said it also would reopen its Columbia store on Monday. Its location at Columbia Place Mall is the only Macy's in the state, according to the company website.