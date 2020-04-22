Columbia, Richland County try to help businesses through coronavirus with relief payments

COLUMBIA — Columbia and Richland County both are helping small businesses that have been left reeling by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus, with the city already giving out almost $1 million in grants.

Columbia began taking applications within 10 days of the program being approved by City Council and already went through its first allotment of money, making grants of about $4,500 on average to about 220 businesses. As of Tuesday, more than 8,000 applications had at least started the process, which shows the strength of the demand, said Melissa Lindler, director of the city's Office of Business Opportunity.

"A lot of people needed this money," Lindler told City Council at its Tuesday meeting. "Anything helps right now."

The demand is so strong that the council approved an additional $400,000 be spent on the program. There may be enough applications in the pipeline to use all that money, said Ryan Coleman, the city's economic development director.

The program is structured as a loan, but businesses that use the money properly will not have to repay it, Coleman said. Structuring the grant as a loan adds requirements so that the business has to provide a description of how the money is being put to work to pay salaries and in a real effort to keep a company in business.

Only in the case of a business that took the money and immediately ceased operations would the loan be recalled, Coleman said.

About one-third of the companies involved so far have used the money for salaries, while another third have used it primarily to pay rent or leases, Lindler reported to the council.

Salons, restaurants, health care and retail establishments have been the types of businesses most likely to receive funds through the city program so far. The focus has been on helping small, local businesses, Coleman said. Franchises of national businesses were not eligible because they were believed to have outside resources to help them, such as national marketing, he said.

Columbia may have been among the quickest cities to set up such a program. The program went from approval to beginning the processing of applications in just 10 days by relying on the templates of existing programs, such as the hospitality tax structure. The city has received calls from other states about how it has structured it program, he said.

"We moved faster than a lot of communities out there," Coleman said.

Richland County approved its relief grants on Tuesday. The county has set aside $500,000 for small business relief, along with $500,000 to help nonprofits addressing food needs in the county's unincorporated areas and $250,000 for people needing help with issues such as housing or utility costs.

Applications for the business grants will begin Monday on the county's website, www.richlandcountysc.gov.

The county will focus its business relief program on the food service, retail and the arts, entertainment and recreation categories, said Administrator Leonardo Brown.

The focus from Richland County has been to try to help businesses that might fall through the cracks of the federal relief efforts, council members said during discussion of the measure.

Both governments acknowledge that the need out there during the coronavirus-triggered economic downturn might be bigger than their program budgets.

"It's a bit of a stopgap measure," Coleman said.

Carl Blackstone, CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said he appreciates how both local governments have stepped in. But where, he asks, is action by the state Legislature, which was debating how to utilize a budget surplus of $1.8 billion before the coronavirus interrupted the legislative session.

The state also needs to take action to help struggling businesses, Blackstone said, but there have been no signs of such action with the Legislature adjourned.

"The silence is deafening," Blackstone said.