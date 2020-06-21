Columbia organizer encourages protesters get tested after several positive COVID-19 cases

A Columbia protest organizer is encouraging those who took part in recent events and gatherings to get tested for the coronavirus after several group leaders and attendees received positive tests.

Lawrence Nathaniel, leader of I Can't Breathe SC, uploaded a video to Facebook on Saturday about the danger of COVID-19 to those currently protesting in the state against systemic racism and police brutality.

In the video, Nathaniel said that four of his group's leaders, along with three photographers and six protesters, recently tested positive for the virus.

Considering the state's recent surge in coronavirus cases, he said, it's vital for all protesters to get tested for COVID-19 and make sure they're staying safe when they do go out.

"If you actually want to take a stand for our community, stay home or be smart," Nathaniel told The Post and Courier on Sunday.

"A lot of people may start talking slack about the protests, but always remember the reason outweighed the virus and now it's time for us to come back to another reality — with the rise in coronavirus cases in the state of South Carolina, we are calling on the governor to do everything in order to keep the citizens here safe."

For him, that means a return to a statewide lockdown.

His group will cancel protests until they're able to work out a safe way of assembling. Other protesters should be careful about joining protests until they're sure they're not spreading the virus, he said.

"You can be mad at me about canceling protests, but I am not about to have more black lives die when we can do something to stop it, especially in the new age of technology we have today," Nathaniel said.

More young people have been testing positive for the virus lately, and African Americans have been disproportionately affected throughout the pandemic.

Protesters in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville should be especially concerned, Nathaniel said.

On Sunday, 907 new cases of the virus were reported in South Carolina. Daily cases had reached a record-breaking high on Saturday, when the state logged 1,157 new cases.

The state now has 23,756 cumulative cases.