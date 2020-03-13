Columbia mayor blasts SC Gov. McMaster's 'business as usual' approach to coronavirus

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin called out South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's "business as usual" approach to the coronavirus Friday, saying the state needs more aggressive leadership to halt the spread of the infectious disease within its borders.
“Major sports organizations, scientists, hospitals, local governments and governors in other states are leading to help us deal with something that could affect us in potentially unknown proportions and could lead to catastrophic loss of life, and our governor is encouraging us to go about business as usual,” Benjamin, a Democrat and recent president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said. “We need affirmative leadership that creates calm but also a sense of urgency, and we’re not getting that right now.”
While other governors have moved to set up containment areas, ban large gatherings and close schools, McMaster has urged calm, proper hygiene and normalcy in the face of the threat. Local and state officials have generally deferred to the governor's lead on the COVID-19 virus, but cracks in that wall of support began to emerge Friday.
Democratic Rep. Seth Rose of Columbia, for example, called for McMaster to close the state's K-12 for at least two weeks — a move the governor and public health officials have insisted isn't necessary.
"The more proactive we are now to slow the spread of Covid-19 the less reactive we will have to be later," he posted on Twitter. "The time to act is now."
His words come as some of the nation's top health experts have pushed for drastic changes in the daily lives of Americans to help contain the spread of the highly contagious disease, which has infected more than 1,600 people nationally and killed 41.
The number of people presumed or confirmed to have the coronavirus in South Carolina rose to 12, state officials said Thursday. COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, can cause fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people have mild symptoms but some have developed severe conditions which can be fatal.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday called COVID-19 a pandemic.
McMaster, a Republican was on a phone call with business leaders in the state this morning, his spokesman said, and he is in constant communication with public health officials to determine if there are any changes the state should make.
Asked directly about criticism that McMaster is not leading, Symmes said, “The governor’s going to continue to work with and receive guidance from the public health experts who have been preparing for weeks for this particular case and prepared day in and day out year after year to make sure the state is ready.”
McMaster did not address the state on Thursday and his office had no formal word on an address Friday. On Wednesday, McMaster said that his office was in constant communicating with local government and school leaders.
"South Carolinians should remain calm and continue their normal daily routines and responsibilities," he said during a press conference.
He also emphasized the importance of preserving the state's economy and mitigating the loss to the tourism industry.
"We must be smart and we must be deliberate," he said. "The best course of action is to do this for our state as well as our economy, and I have complete faith in the people of South Carolina."
Benjamin said he spoke with McMaster before Columbia decided on Wednesday to postpone its St. Patrick’s Day event. They also discussed Camden's Carolina Cup horse race, another major state event that has since been canceled.
“He thought that business should go on as usual. I agreed with him that commerce is a significant priority for the state but that public health, life and safety was the ultimate priority,” Benjamin said. "We need him to treat this with the level of gravity it deserves.”
Brian Symmes, the governor's spokesman, said Friday that the governor's advice will be the same until the guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes.
"There are private organizations and entities who choose to cancel events. The governor supports them making that decision, but guidance from the CDC has not changed," Symmes said.
Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny said he does not understand McMaster’s public comments downplaying the severity of the outbreak while also requesting to spend $45 million in surplus funds to boost the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's response to it.
DeVenny also criticized the federal response to the virus and emphasized the importance of taking steps now to “flatten the curve” of infected patients.
“Science matters,” DeVenny added. “We need to pay attention to facts. Facts matter, still.”
In recent days, concerns over the spread of the coronavirus have led to an unprecedented wave of cancellations and closures. The professional baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer seasons ground to a halt. College sports tournaments were canceled and college classes went online. Presidential campaign events were called off.
Officials in California, New York and Washington state, home to the nation’s largest outbreaks, restricted large gatherings, citing the virus’s growing spread. Governments with fewer known cases began to do the same: Oregon and New Mexico banned gatherings. So did Puerto Rico, though the island has not yet confirmed a case.