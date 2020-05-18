Columbia considers reviving its Soda City Market to help meet food needs

COLUMBIA — Soda City Market could be revived soon as a food-focused market on Saturdays downtown in Columbia to help people meet their grocery needs in an outdoor environment, a Columbia committee has proposed.

The proposal was advanced in a committee of the city task force looking at restarting Columbia's economy, City Council Member Howard Duvall said.

The idea: Have a market that is open for food vendors that is spaced out much more widely along Main Street than the usual close quarters of the popular Soda City Market, allowing people to buy fresh food from area farmers and merchants, Duvall said.

Rules would have to be in place to protect against the further spread of coronavirus, Duvall said. They include social distancing and requiring customers and vendors to wear masks.

The idea has been forwarded to city staff, Duvall said. No date for a potential resumption of the popular weekend market has been recommended.

Emile DeFelice, owner of the company that stages the market on Saturdays, said he has to wait for approval from the city before contemplating any revival of Soda City Market.

DeFelice has submitted a plan to the city about special precautions that would be used in any revival of the market, including more space between vendors, the use of masks and gloves and all booth employees having separate, dedicated roles in a bid to inhibit the spread of COVID-19 or other illnesses.

The structure of Main Street with its many cross streets does not lend itself well to an alternate design such as a drive-through market, though such a setup might be more feasible elsewhere, DeFelice said.

Having enough city staff such as police available would be a concern in any market revival, DeFelice said. A high level of compliance with safety measures by visitors would be necessary for an open market to work, he said.

DeFelice said he is not pushing for a reopening of the market. That ball, he said, is in the city's court.

"I'm willing to wait as long as they want to wait," DeFelice said.

Mast Store to reopen

The Mast General Store on Main Street in Columbia will be among the last to reopen as the N.C.-based old-fashioned retail begins reopening its Southeast locations.

The Mast Store in Greenville was scheduled to open Monday, while the Columbia store is slated to open May 28, along with the company's Hendersonville and Winston-Salem, N.C., locations. Locations in Asheville, Waynesville and Valle Crucis, N.C., will reopen on May 25, according to a company statement.

Added safety measures at reopened stores will include daily temperature screenings and required face coverings for employees, the company said. All stores will have a reduced limit on the number of customers allowed in to shop.

City parking returning to normal

Another sign of normalcy: the city of Columbia begins enforcing parking meters on Monday with warnings for those who stay too long. Enforcement of meters has been suspended because of the coronavirus.

Ticketing of meter and garage violations will resume on June 1, according to the city. Some meters will continue to be covered with bags as a way of helping restaurants with the serving of to-go customers, but those bags will be removed on July 1.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.