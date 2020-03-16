Columbia closes city offices, parks and is limiting emergency response

As of March 17, Columbia police will only respond to emergency calls. And the only medical calls firefighters will go to are those “of an acute nature,” such as heart attacks or someone unable to breathe, according to a statement by the city.
Non-emergency calls and reports will be handled over the phone.
These are among a long list of operational adjustments being made by the city in response to the international coronavirus outbreak.
“We do not underestimate the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. As a direct result, we are extremely concerned and conscious of the impact these circumstances may have on our citizens, customers and business owners,” Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson says. “We have thoughtfully considered every public service, business function or process, and of course, public safety protocol with the utmost analysis as to how any changes will affect our community.”
Other responses include:
- The city will not terminate any water services for non-payment until further notice.
- City parks and community centers will be closed, including all playground equipment, tennis courts, picnic shelters and restrooms. After school park programs are being suspended.
- Firefighters will wear additional personal protective gear during medical response calls.
- Police checks on property will be expanded to include any closed businesses or businesses with modified hours of operation. Businesses should call (803) 545-3500 to be added to that list.
- The police headquarters lobby and regional offices are closed to the public. School resource officers and municipal court officers will be reassigned to assist daily police operations.
- The 911 dispatchers will screen callers to identify those potentially exposed to COVID-19. A response protocol has been established with EMS and hospitals for those patients.
- Trash collection will run on normal schedules.
- City employees deemed non-essential will come to the office on staggered schedules or work remotely to minimize person-to-person contact. Access to public buildings will be restricted, any payments must be made over the phone, online, by mail or via a drop box at 1136 Washington St.
- The deadline for business license renewals will be extended, though no exact extension time was given. Bills for business licenses will be mailed out.
- Municipal Court sessions will be canceled but bond hearings will be held, as will preliminary hearings. Payment of fines can be done by mail or online.
- The city says the water is safe to drink as standard disinfection and treatment practices remove any viruses. Leak repair, restoration and sewer call responses will continue, but on a prioritized basis.
- City Council and other public meetings will continue to be hosted online and can be accessed at City of Columbia’s website.
“The precautionary measures as have been outlined are meant to strike a necessary balance to ensure the safety of all and to continue the essential functions of this municipality,” Wilson says.